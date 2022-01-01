- Financial Analysis
- Corporate Finance
- Financial Ratio
- Balance Sheet
- Ratio Analysis
Essentials of Corporate Finance Specialization
Essentials of Corporate Finance. Learn the foundations of accounting, financial analysis and the measurement of value creation.
About this Specialization
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
The Language and Tools of Financial Analysis
In this course, participants will learn the foundations of accounting principles and financial analysis, develop an understanding of the links between these, and the measurement of value creation at the firm level. This is the first course in a four-course Specialization on the Essentials of Corporate Financial Analysis and Decision-Making, created in partnership between the University of Melbourne and Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon).
The Role of Global Capital Markets
In this course, participants will learn about how different markets around the world can interact to create value for, and effectively manage the risk of, corporations and their stakeholders. This is part of a Specialization in corporate finance created in partnership between the University of Melbourne and Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon).
Corporate Financial Decision-Making for Value Creation
In this course, participants will learn about the key financial decisions modern corporations face, as well as the alternative methods that can be employed to optimize the value of the firm’s assets. This is part of a Specialization in corporate finance created in partnership between the University of Melbourne and Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon).
Alternative Approaches to Valuation and Investment
In this course, participants will develop an understanding of the intuitive foundations of asset and investment valuation, and how alternative valuation techniques may be used in practice. This is part of a Specialization in corporate finance created in partnership between the University of Melbourne and Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon).
The University of Melbourne
The University of Melbourne is an internationally recognised research intensive University with a strong tradition of excellence in teaching, research, and community engagement. Established in 1853, it is Australia's second oldest University.
