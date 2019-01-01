Profile

Paul Kofman

Dean, Faculty of Business and Economics

Bio

Paul Kofman (PhD Erasmus University Rotterdam) was appointed Professor of Finance at The University of Melbourne in 2001. In 2012, Professor Kofman became the Dean of the Faculty of Business and Economics.

Professor Kofman’s research interests and publications are in quantitative and behavioral finance and the regulation of financial markets. He has received numerous competitive research grants and was one of the founding directors of the Australian Research Council-­‐funded Financial Integrity Research Network. He is an associate editor of the International Journal of Money and Finance, the International Journal of Managerial Finance and the Review of Futures Markets.

Professor Kofman has undertaken consultancy work for the European Options Exchange, the New York Board of Trade, the Central European University, a number of Dutch investment banks, the Dutch Centre for Actuarial Statistics and the Australian Office of Financial Markets.

Professor Kofman has been a leader in pedagogical innovation at the University of Melbourne. He has developed and delivered the innovative, scenario-­‐based online subject Ethics in Finance to postgraduate students enrolled in a range of specialist Masters programs. This subject forms an integral part of the partnership program the University of Melbourne has with the Chartered Financial Analysts Institute.

Courses

Alternative Approaches to Valuation and Investment

The Language and Tools of Financial Analysis

The Role of Global Capital Markets

Corporate Financial Decision-Making for Value Creation

Essentials of Corporate Finance Capstone

