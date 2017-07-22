In this course, participants will learn about the key financial decisions modern corporations face, as well as the alternative methods that can be employed to optimize the value of the firm’s assets. This is part of a Specialization in corporate finance created in partnership between the University of Melbourne and Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon).
The University of Melbourne
The University of Melbourne is an internationally recognised research intensive University with a strong tradition of excellence in teaching, research, and community engagement. Established in 1853, it is Australia's second oldest University.
Alternative Approaches to Making the Optimal Investment Decision
This week we will define and explain the key approaches to investment evaluation utilized by corporations around the world. We will also consider the way in which sensitivity analysis might be employed so as to provide information to management beyond the simple “invest-don’t-invest” decision.
Raising Capital and the Choices Firms Face
In week 2 we will explain the mechanics behind how firms go to the market via an initial public offering (IPO) to raise new equity capital. We then demonstrate the impact of introducing debt on the returns to shareholders and highlight the different factors that influence debt levels for firms operating in different industries. We conclude by considering how firms make decisions about the optimal level of profits that should be returned to shareholders.
Creating Value via Takeovers, Mergers and Corporate Restructuring
During week 3 we will explain how takeovers and mergers occur in practice, define the key terms used in the analysis of markets for corporate control and then develop an understanding of how changes in control might be objectively assessed via financial analysis. In addition to answering the question “how might we create wealth through growth?” we will also consider how value might be created by getting smaller in our review of the impact of corporate restructuring on shareholder wealth.
Alternative Approaches to Risk Management
In the final week of this course we define and demonstrate the use of different derivative securities in risk management including; forwards, futures and option contracts. We explain the key drivers of option values and explain how options might be combined to provide different payoff structures. We conclude by considering how risk management might create value for shareholders.
there are areas where the lecturer was not being horribly clear, but overall a good taster course
amazingly well structured, the material is coherent and appropiate
It was very nice to join this course. The most important point for all sector is to give financial decision at this very volatile market. This course will give good insight to approach this target.
In depth, informative, and designed to really help understand the material Highly recommended.
You will gain a firm understanding of corporate finance, including accounting principles and financial analysis, how value is created by global markets, the choices firms face when making financial decisions and defining attitudes towards risk. The Specialization concludes with a Capstone project that allows you to apply the skills you've learned throughout the courses.
