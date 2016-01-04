About this Course

3,109 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Essentials of Corporate Finance Specialization
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Essentials of Corporate Finance Specialization
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Melbourne

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Defining Attitudes Towards and Alternative Measures of Risk

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 58 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Linking risk with expected return

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Using financial statement analysis to measure cost of capital

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Addressing financial reality with real options analysis

9 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ALTERNATIVE APPROACHES TO VALUATION AND INVESTMENT

View all reviews

About the Essentials of Corporate Finance Specialization

Essentials of Corporate Finance

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder