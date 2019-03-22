Chevron Left
In this course, participants will develop an understanding of the intuitive foundations of asset and investment valuation, and how alternative valuation techniques may be used in practice. This is part of a Specialization in corporate finance created in partnership between the University of Melbourne and Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon). View the MOOC promotional video here: http://tinyurl.com/h75pzt6...

By Luís M A B

Mar 22, 2019

No one is doing this course, so you'll have problems getting your peer assignment graded.

By Anna F D

Jun 15, 2020

This is my favorite among the courses in the specialization. This course was very insightful. It's a great refresher course if you have a finance background but it's also beginner-friendly if you do not have finance background. Prof. Pinder is always effective in his lectures.

By Sajag M

Jul 24, 2018

the videos were very interesting though they were a bit longer as compared to the other courses, making this course more challenging

By Sabarish V

Nov 30, 2018

The content in this course is more interesting than that of the previous three. This was my favourite course in the specialization.

By Gani

Feb 6, 2016

The pinnacle of all of the course. Overall, the structure is very well established from course 1-4 in the specialization.

By Nikolay K

Mar 8, 2020

Very good for refreshing basic investment theory & some exercises with real numbers. Nice literature is available

By Mayank G

Sep 24, 2018

Great course. This one really had so much to learn and helped in getting the big picture on risk and returns.

By Aaron K

Oct 7, 2017

A truly enjoyable course from start to finish! An excellent accompaniment to any aspiring portfolio manager

By RODRIGO E P M

Sep 7, 2020

An excellent introductory course. I recommend it without hesitation.

By Harish V

Jan 5, 2016

Wonderful course. It's having a great learning value.

By Janid A

Mar 20, 2016

The material is excellent as an introductory course

By Juan C D F

Jul 24, 2017

coherent material very well structured

By Muhammad A N

Jan 6, 2021

Really enriching learning experience

By Ankit G

Nov 6, 2016

Exciting and very user-friendly!

By Zain A

Aug 8, 2016

This is an excellent course.

By Abhinav K

Jun 10, 2016

Don't wait!!! just enroll

By Pishenbay U

Jun 19, 2018

Well tailored course.!

By Prince K

Feb 20, 2022

Very good Course

By Manish S

May 26, 2020

very informative

By William S

Jun 3, 2016

Quality stuff

By Alexey

Apr 18, 2016

Great course!

By Santiago R R

Nov 26, 2020

Good course!

By EMAD A A A

Nov 14, 2021

good

By Amardyuti B

Oct 7, 2020

good

