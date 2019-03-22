SM
Jul 23, 2018
the videos were very interesting though they were a bit longer as compared to the other courses, making this course more challenging
SV
Nov 29, 2018
The content in this course is more interesting than that of the previous three. This was my favourite course in the specialization.
By Luís M A B•
Mar 22, 2019
No one is doing this course, so you'll have problems getting your peer assignment graded.
By ABHIJIT S•
May 21, 2020
By Anna F D•
Jun 15, 2020
This is my favorite among the courses in the specialization. This course was very insightful. It's a great refresher course if you have a finance background but it's also beginner-friendly if you do not have finance background. Prof. Pinder is always effective in his lectures.
By Sajag M•
Jul 24, 2018
By Sabarish V•
Nov 30, 2018
By Gani•
Feb 6, 2016
The pinnacle of all of the course. Overall, the structure is very well established from course 1-4 in the specialization.
By Nikolay K•
Mar 8, 2020
Very good for refreshing basic investment theory & some exercises with real numbers. Nice literature is available
By Mayank G•
Sep 24, 2018
Great course. This one really had so much to learn and helped in getting the big picture on risk and returns.
By Aaron K•
Oct 7, 2017
A truly enjoyable course from start to finish! An excellent accompaniment to any aspiring portfolio manager
By RODRIGO E P M•
Sep 7, 2020
An excellent introductory course. I recommend it without hesitation.
By Harish V•
Jan 5, 2016
Wonderful course. It's having a great learning value.
By Janid A•
Mar 20, 2016
The material is excellent as an introductory course
By Juan C D F•
Jul 24, 2017
coherent material very well structured
By Muhammad A N•
Jan 6, 2021
Really enriching learning experience
By Ankit G•
Nov 6, 2016
Exciting and very user-friendly!
By Zain A•
Aug 8, 2016
This is an excellent course.
By Abhinav K•
Jun 10, 2016
Don't wait!!! just enroll
By Pishenbay U•
Jun 19, 2018
Well tailored course.!
By Prince K•
Feb 20, 2022
Very good Course
By Manish S•
May 26, 2020
very informative
By William S•
Jun 3, 2016
Quality stuff
By Alexey•
Apr 18, 2016
Great course!
By Santiago R R•
Nov 26, 2020
Good course!
By EMAD A A A•
Nov 14, 2021
good
By Amardyuti B•
Oct 7, 2020
good