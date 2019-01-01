Profile

Sean Pinder

Associate Professor

Sean Pinder (PhD) is an Associate Professor with the Department of Finance at the University of Melbourne. He is a well‐established researcher with his award-winning work appearing in leading Australian and international journals. Sean is an enthusiastic teacher with his contribution recognised by groups such as the Accounting and Finance Association of Australia and New Zealand and the Australian Learning and Teaching Council. He has also undertaken a range of consulting activities for domestic and international firms and he has developed and delivered professional short courses on treasury risk management, derivatives and corporate financial decision-making.

Alternative Approaches to Valuation and Investment

The Language and Tools of Financial Analysis

The Role of Global Capital Markets

Corporate Financial Decision-Making for Value Creation

Essentials of Corporate Finance Capstone

