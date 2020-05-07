About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Essentials of Corporate Finance Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Ratio Analysis
  • Financial Analysis
  • Financial Ratio
  • Balance Sheet
Course 1 of 5 in the
Essentials of Corporate Finance Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

The University of Melbourne

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(5,515 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

An Introduction to Accounting Principles: The Language of Capital Markets

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 40 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

An Intuition-based Introduction to Financial Analysis

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Links Between Accounting Principles and Financial Decision-making

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Value Measurement via Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

