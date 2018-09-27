JR
May 18, 2020
Really insightful instruction on the basics of accounting and finance! I would highly recommend this course to anyone looking to begin learning about financial analysis. No prior experience is needed.
GK
Jun 17, 2021
The insctructor performs excellent presentations. I am also very satisfied with the course resources. The topics gave me a good overview on the basics. Highly recommended for beginners.
By Rotimi F•
Sep 27, 2018
Quite and interesting and rewarding course for someone of my Nigerian background. Presented in a concise enough, but demanding manner that prompted further research and study using lecture notes and relevant recommended books and links to further the understanding of corporate finance to a completely demystified level. The instructor was fantastic too.
By Sabarish V•
Nov 23, 2018
The presentation was quite disappointing. I jumped into this specialization right after going through Sal's (from Khan Academy) lectures on Finance, and can't help but compare his videos with the ones here - I highly recommend Sal's course if you're not fussed about certification. Reading off slides is annoying in general, but the videos here make it worse by having the presenter right next to the words he's saying. On top of that, the presenter's tone is a bit fragmented, and there are also these little animations showing some random charts that is quite distracting.
Other than the presentation, the content is reasonably engaging. The quizzes are spot on. The additional learning resources are a good addition to the content. I thought the teaching team missed a trick by not comparing the numbers from the case study (Kellogs' financial statements) to other popular firms out there just to show what they look like. All things considered, it's a fairly good introductory course.
Also, the peer reviewed assignments could be pain in the bottom. Very few people seem to be around to review them (need 3 people to separately review each person's assignment at the end of the course).
By Rei H•
May 11, 2019
The course was great for a beginner in the file of finance/accounting.
By John P•
Feb 4, 2016
This course walks you through fundamental accounting concepts (such as financial statements) and drops you off at the tools used by financial analysts to assess investments (discounted cash flow and net present value). The quiz questions throughout reinforce the learnings. Be warned: the final assessment on DCF and NPV is tricky - you will need a pen and paper (or spreadsheet!) to answer it.
Regarding the presentation and pedagogy, top marks all round. The professor builds on prior concepts very neatly, ensuring the course is easy to follow throughout.
By Naja E•
Mar 6, 2016
A great introduction to the basics of accounting, its uses and tools in financial analysis, upon which one can continue to build a deeper understanding of the complex world of Corporate Finance. The course content is made easy to digest and understand and there are plenty of suggested further / complimentary readings and sources. The tests are focused on theoretical understanding and background and practical number crushing which works great for me personally. Looking forward to the next course in the specialization.
By Peter S•
Aug 29, 2018
This is a first class course. You will get a perfect introduction in the world of financial ratios, calculations and a good background of the wolrd behind.
It is not only for beginners, it´s for professionals good, too.
To get an update of KPI´s and formulars.
Excellent.
By Gabriel J•
Sep 14, 2018
The course is helpful especially for accounting students. Dealing with real life situations, for example, handling the financial analysis of real life corporations in the class room was quite inspirational and motivating. The Language and Tools of Financial Analysis is an eye opener for international students, especially for those who may want to engage in further studies in Accounting and Finance as well as Strategic Business Management. It was my pleasure and opportunity taking the course.
By Darrell W G•
Feb 7, 2016
I highly recommend the Language and Tools of Financial Analysis for the new executive and the long tenured executive who is looking to refresh their knowledge and skill set to grow their business. The professor teaching the course does a fine job of delivering the course material. The tools provided to review the material and test yourself are very effective. Two thumbs up! - Darrell W. Gunter
By Rashi Y•
Feb 15, 2020
It is a very detailed course, which really helps you develop strong understanding of the basics of financial decision making. It teaches you about the ingredients needed in a financial decision making, role of each of the ingredient and how to use it. Doing this course will help strengthen your base in finance, which you can then use to build your further knowledge on.
By Nataliia N•
Jan 2, 2016
The course represents an outstanding summary of An Introduction to Financial Accounting and Introduction to Corporate Finance by Wharton, providing handy tool of a real implementation of the knowledge in the real world.
By Artsiom S•
Sep 9, 2016
Good initial knowledge about corporate finance.
4 week of the course is the most difficult, because there are a lot of exercises. Looks like a lot more then any of first 3 weeks. Be careful to finish all in time.
By Yulia A•
Sep 20, 2017
Upon completion of this course, I definitely feel more awareness of the topics and interest to the subject. The interface and course materials are very
By Joao P F d S R T•
Jan 11, 2017
I loved this course! It was very complete and I learned a lot. Actually, I am already applying some of the things that I learned in my workplace.
By Xueming L•
Apr 20, 2018
The lecturer was reading the slides all the time, which made it a very boring class
By Abdulrahman A E A A•
Jul 8, 2016
Very bad way of teaching and not reach content
By Ishraf H•
Jan 3, 2016
This is the perfect course to take to improve your understanding of the fundamentals of accounting and corporate finance. The professor's videos are very well structured, he cuts out the fluff and focuses on discussing essential concepts of financial analysis. Go for this course if you want to solidify your basic understanding of financial analysis!
By SHREYA H•
May 20, 2018
Very nice course. All the concepts are very well explained by Prof. Paul. It was a perfect reviser for me being from management and finance background. I loved one thing about the course is that all the formulas and topics are explained with proper reasoning . You learn why to do it rather than just how to do it.
Thanks for this wonderful course!!
By Marc T•
Nov 10, 2017
Great course! This specialization is essential for business professionals and others looking to further their understanding of Financial Analysis. As a consultant for business firms and legal firms I find the course material taught by the professors to be presented very well and easy to grasp for those not as seasoned in Financial Analysis.
By Kweku Y•
May 25, 2019
'Great course. It's amazing how much material was covered in 4 weeks, and how fast (and easy-to-absorb) the material was. Credit to the instructors for structuring the course such that so much content is covered so easily in 4 weeks. The quizzes and worked examples are excellent in reinforcing the concepts learnt.
By Nilanjana B•
Apr 12, 2021
It was an amazing experience to learn the basics about how accounting is related to finance, how we find out the value of a project or an asset. And also about the various ratios we use in finance. Altogether it was a great learning experience, just hoping to complete the entire course.
Thank you.
By Samiksha T•
Aug 23, 2020
I am very happy and satisfied with this course. I would like to thank the professors who have worked hard to provide us this well structured content. I will recommend this course to other people and will follow other course of this package. Thank you so much professors and thank you coursera.
By Mayank G•
Sep 3, 2018
This course helped me refresh all my financial analysis concepts in one go. Well structured with an optimal length alongwith the hands-on assignment, this course helps to get an insight into how financial analysts, managers and CFOs think before making a decision.
By José F T d M•
Jun 27, 2019
Ótimo curso que além de embasar sobre as principais características de análises financeiras e de contabilidade das empresa, nos permite adquiri um conhecimento abrangente de análise de empresas para investimentos e outros tipos de mercado financeiros.
By Silvio T d S J•
Jan 11, 2016
I realized that the key differentiators of the University of Melbourne are the degree of excellence in organization and focus on quality, whether in the selection of teachers or in strict compliance with the preset program.
By Igor A G d O•
Oct 20, 2020
This was a great course! What I liked the most is the practical problems we have to solve in each week's assigments, especially in the last week. I will, for sure, continue to do the other courses in this specialization.