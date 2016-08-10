The Capstone Project is the final part of the Essentials of Corporate Financial Analysis and Decision-Making MOOC Specialization.
This course is part of the Essentials of Corporate Finance Specialization
The University of Melbourne
The University of Melbourne is an internationally recognised research intensive University with a strong tradition of excellence in teaching, research, and community engagement. Established in 1853, it is Australia's second oldest University.
Week 1: Financial Analysis
Get started this week by familiarizing yourself with the sorts of tasks you will need to undertake in order to successfully complete this Capstone, as well as your learning journey in the Essentials of Corporate Finance Specialization. You will be assuming the role of Jess, a financial analyst based in China and working for UOM Bank; a large international investment bank. You are in a team with another analyst, Sean, headed by a senior manager, Paul and your client is thinking about making a very large strategic investment.
Week 2: Key Market Exposures
Now that you’ve completed your work on the financials, your client has come back with some questions about the risk he might be faced with from the investment. Specifically, this week you will need to identify some key market exposures.
Week 3: Assessing Key Decisions Made by Senior Management
Phew, you're half way! Don't stop now. Paul and Sean need your help to get a handle on some of the key decisions made by Hasbro senior management in the last few years.
Week 4: Quantitative Analysis
Well done! You're on the home stretch but it's not time to celebrate the end of your learning journey just yet. This week there is a final bit of quantitative analysis that needs to be completed.
Great Capstone, that gives you the opportunity to put in use all the knowledge from the other 4 courses.
Hilarious! I knew this course would be well done, but I didn't know it would be funny!
Excellent Guidance towards achieving the knowledge.
This course was really fun to do. I liked the videocall concept a lot. The humor in the videos was good too.
About the Essentials of Corporate Finance Specialization
You will gain a firm understanding of corporate finance, including accounting principles and financial analysis, how value is created by global markets, the choices firms face when making financial decisions and defining attitudes towards risk. The Specialization concludes with a Capstone project that allows you to apply the skills you've learned throughout the courses.
