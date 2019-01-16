Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Essentials of Corporate Finance Capstone by The University of Melbourne

4.7
stars
111 ratings
19 reviews

About the Course

The Capstone Project is the final part of the Essentials of Corporate Financial Analysis and Decision-Making MOOC Specialization. The Capstone is designed to allow students to bring together the skills acquired and knowledge gained over the preceding four courses of the Specialization by taking on the role of a financial analyst tasked with advising a wealthy private client on a significant strategic investment in a large listed firm operating across the globe. View the MOOC promotional video here: http://tinyurl.com/j9fqv25...

By Gabriel J

Jan 16, 2019

The essentials of corporate finance capstone makes a practical review the four modules of the Essentials of corporate finance. We have been able to consider in detail and in a constructive way what are the fundamental issues that lie in corporate finance in modern business as well as in a post-global credit crunch world. The review has made it possible for a complete masterly understanding of the subject matter. Its quite inspirational.

By Fabien M

Mar 15, 2016

The culmination of the Essentials of Corporate Finance certification is challenging, immersive and engaging. The 4 weeks of the courses are following the adventures of 3 stereotypically funny bankers spread on 4 days. I would definitely recommend this specialization.

By Santiago R R

Nov 29, 2020

Amazing experience. The capstone is super worth it after all of the work the previous courses were. Really good stuff and had a good laugh with the videos. Fully recommend taking the whole specialization for anyone, but particularly for beginner/intermediate finance level.

By andrew

Mar 14, 2020

It took quite a long time for me go get all of my assignments graded. This program took me about a year and one month, but I am happy to have completed it.

By JeanLuc O

Dec 13, 2020

This course was really fun to do. I liked the videocall concept a lot. The humor in the videos was good too.

By Dionysios X

Aug 11, 2016

Great Capstone, that gives you the opportunity to put in use all the knowledge from the other 4 courses.

By Charles R

Jun 23, 2019

Hilarious! I knew this course would be well done, but I didn't know it would be funny!

By Dr.Devendra H L

Sep 14, 2020

Great Experience and Wonder full Course

By Alexey

Dec 22, 2016

Very informative and interesting. T

By Bayron R M A

Mar 23, 2016

Magnificent Course,

By Muhammad N

Aug 22, 2020

Great Experience

By Richard E B

Apr 23, 2018

Excelente !!!

By Viktor L

Feb 25, 2016

Great course!

By Juan C D F

Aug 26, 2017

Awesome

By Alabi E K

Jan 25, 2017

Great

By Kenneth

Mar 20, 2016

Fun!

By D G D A

Jan 24, 2019

Excellent Guidance towards achieving the knowledge.

By Klaus B

Feb 20, 2016

It's more or less a repetition of what you've learned in all the courses, tying four peer-reviewed assignments together into a somewhat contrived "project". Not bad, but doesn't really add much value to the courses before.

By Punit S

Oct 19, 2016

Course design and objective of the course is good but the assignments were of sub-standard and can be really worked out to be better.

