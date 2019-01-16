AA
Mar 13, 2020
It took quite a long time for me go get all of my assignments graded. This program took me about a year and one month, but I am happy to have completed it.
JO
Dec 12, 2020
This course was really fun to do. I liked the videocall concept a lot. The humor in the videos was good too.
By Gabriel J•
Jan 16, 2019
The essentials of corporate finance capstone makes a practical review the four modules of the Essentials of corporate finance. We have been able to consider in detail and in a constructive way what are the fundamental issues that lie in corporate finance in modern business as well as in a post-global credit crunch world. The review has made it possible for a complete masterly understanding of the subject matter. Its quite inspirational.
By Fabien M•
Mar 15, 2016
The culmination of the Essentials of Corporate Finance certification is challenging, immersive and engaging. The 4 weeks of the courses are following the adventures of 3 stereotypically funny bankers spread on 4 days. I would definitely recommend this specialization.
By Santiago R R•
Nov 29, 2020
Amazing experience. The capstone is super worth it after all of the work the previous courses were. Really good stuff and had a good laugh with the videos. Fully recommend taking the whole specialization for anyone, but particularly for beginner/intermediate finance level.
By andrew•
Mar 14, 2020
By JeanLuc O•
Dec 13, 2020
By Dionysios X•
Aug 11, 2016
Great Capstone, that gives you the opportunity to put in use all the knowledge from the other 4 courses.
By Charles R•
Jun 23, 2019
Hilarious! I knew this course would be well done, but I didn't know it would be funny!
By Dr.Devendra H L•
Sep 14, 2020
Great Experience and Wonder full Course
By Alexey•
Dec 22, 2016
Very informative and interesting. T
By Bayron R M A•
Mar 23, 2016
Magnificent Course,
By Muhammad N•
Aug 22, 2020
Great Experience
By Richard E B•
Apr 23, 2018
Excelente !!!
By Viktor L•
Feb 25, 2016
Great course!
By Juan C D F•
Aug 26, 2017
Awesome
By Alabi E K•
Jan 25, 2017
Great
By Kenneth•
Mar 20, 2016
Fun!
By D G D A•
Jan 24, 2019
Excellent Guidance towards achieving the knowledge.
By Klaus B•
Feb 20, 2016
It's more or less a repetition of what you've learned in all the courses, tying four peer-reviewed assignments together into a somewhat contrived "project". Not bad, but doesn't really add much value to the courses before.
By Punit S•
Oct 19, 2016
Course design and objective of the course is good but the assignments were of sub-standard and can be really worked out to be better.