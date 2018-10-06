Corporate Finance Essentials will enable you to understand key financial issues related to companies, investors, and the interaction between them in the capital markets. By the end of this course you should be able to understand most of what you read in the financial press and use the essential financial vocabulary of companies and finance professionals.
IESE Business School
For over fifty years, IESE, the graduate business school of the University of Navarra, has been at the forefront of management education, developing and inspiring business leaders who strive to make a deep, positive and lasting impact on the people, companies and society they serve.
Risk and Return
Welcome to Session 1 In this session we will discuss some basic but essential financial concepts such as mean return, volatility, and beta. We will also learn how to apply them in order to assess the performance of selected equity markets over the last decade. The learning objective is to understand the basic, essential, and widely used financial concepts.
Correlation and Diversification
To understand diversification, an issue at the very heart of most investment decisions, and the role that correlation plays in determining the gains from diversification.
The CAPM and the Cost of Capital
In this session we will discuss how companies assess their cost of debt, their cost of equity, and ultimately their cost of capital. We will also discuss why this last concept is at the heart of many of the most important corporate decisions.
This is a very informative course containing apt examples for better understanding. The trainer is also very clear on the topics and has made his full efforts to make the topics easy
Professor Estrada has a great ability to break down corporate finance theory in plain language and give practical examples to grasp the essential knowledge that required by a general manager.
Very intuitive and well-taught course. Loved the enthusiasm with which Professor Javier Estrada taught this course and found myself completely immersed in the learning process throughout!
Way better than expected. The best thing about this course is the supplementary notes that comes along with each session, dwells deeps into the topic and gives a tight grasp on each session
About the Think like a CFO Specialization
The Think like a CFO Specialization will help you learn the language of finance. You will gain a firm understanding in Accountability, Operational Finance and Corporate Finance.
