About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Think like a CFO Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Corporate Finance
  • Financial Risk
  • Evaluation
  • Investment
Course 3 of 4 in the
Think like a CFO Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

IESE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Course Overview

Week
2

Week 2

Risk and Return

Week
3

Week 3

Correlation and Diversification

Week
4

Week 4

The CAPM and the Cost of Capital

