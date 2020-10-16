EB
Oct 15, 2020
It was very nice to join this course. The most important point for all sector is to give financial decision at this very volatile market. This course will give good insight to approach this target.
MG
Sep 14, 2018
Amazing course, appreciated the structure and contents. The industry examples are well tied with the concepts and help gain a deeper insight into their practical applications.
By Ergun B•
Oct 16, 2020
By Samer•
Mar 23, 2018
Stellar course and excellent content.
When I first took this course, I was a bit dubious of its content and manner of presentation, but my expectations were exceeded by a huge margin and I'm extremely pleased and happy as now I am a more fully-fledged person when it comes to some of the following aspects:
1- Derivatives including Forwards, Futures, and Options
2- Mergers and Acquisitions (including friendly and hostile ones)
3- Pecking Theory of Capital Structure and Debt Financing
4- Risk Management
5- IPO Process
6- Payoff Decisions
7- DCF analysis and techniques
The end project submission was one of my favourite parts and I spent a huge amount of time studying and reviewing every part of it along with the final 39 questions so that I can deepen my knowledge within those fields.
This course deserves nothing but the full grade and huge thanks to Sean Pinder and Paul Kauffman :)
By Bruno E•
Apr 5, 2020
Great course! One of the best i've ever done! Everything from the structure to the content is amazingly done and helpful. If you want to understand more about business, especially on the financial side, you should took this course.
Huge thanks to Sean Pinder, Paul Kauffman, University of Melbourne and BNY Mellon for having the iniciative to produce this course and spread knowledge.
By ABHIJIT S•
May 5, 2020
Good Day
I am very grateful and thankful to Coursera for this opportunity .
Thanks and Warm Regards.
ABHIJIT SENGUPTA
Portfolio URL : https://about.me/abhijitsengupta
Website : www.pactolianconsulting.com
E - Mail : abhijit@pactolianconsulting.com
Kolkata , India
Skype : abhijit.sengupta357
Ph. : + 91 33 25907110
Cell : + 91 9163863607
Whatsapp : + 91 8017648297
+ 91 6290750012
By Sabarish V•
Nov 28, 2018
Like the first and second courses in the specialization, this course also has good content and engaging quizzes/assignments. What this course does better than the previous ones is that the presenter does not read off the slides (although the slides are still very "wordy"), and seems a bit more excited.
By Malik M•
Dec 20, 2015
Outstanding Course! Out of all the finance courses and corporate finance courses I've taken on Coursera, this was the most broad, engaging, and challenging! I learned new concepts that I feel are relevant to dealing with Corporate finance in the real world!
By Mayank G•
Sep 15, 2018
By Soungalo O•
Apr 27, 2021
The course is structured well to give in depth knowledge about derivatives and the process of mergers and acquisitions, which are the two major topic discussed in the course.
By Mayank S•
May 5, 2018
By Eric C P•
Feb 22, 2016
Excellent course. I thought it was very much informative about the subject matter. I need to view the videos a few more times to gain more expertise over the subject matter.
By Bettina I R•
Sep 5, 2016
Easily understandable even to those without prior knowledge of finance, but at the same time can also provide new information to those who have already studied finance.
By Anna F D•
Jun 15, 2020
This course was very insightful. It's a great refresher course if you have a finance background. It's also beginner-friendly if you do not have finance background.
By Rosana E•
Apr 4, 2016
Similarly to the other courses in the specialization, interesting, well structured and very well presented and with content made easy to understand.
By Filippo G•
Jun 27, 2020
From this course I learnt some new skills and instruments for investment valuation, which ultimately is what I am mostly interested in.
By Howard M•
Jun 29, 2020
Very challenging, but very informative. I enjoyed options and hope to learn more from the other courses in this series.
By Yining Z•
Nov 14, 2017
Great interactive opportunity to get involved in the real world cases based on the concepts delivered in class
By Aaron K•
Oct 7, 2017
A very strong foundation provided in many key areas of Corporate Finance by the University of Melbourne team!
By Vladimir L•
Aug 10, 2017
In depth, informative, and designed to really help understand the material Highly recommended.
By Sergio B•
Sep 2, 2019
A good course in finance, concepts and fundamentals of corporate finance
By Mike C•
Feb 4, 2019
A great set of courses to start the journey into finance and management!
By Ankit G•
Feb 24, 2016
Truly exceptional teaching and an immense amount of study material!
By Juan C D F•
Jul 22, 2017
amazingly well structured, the material is coherent and appropiate
By Moustapha N•
Mar 12, 2016
very interesting in order to understand the firm stratégies.
By Zain A•
Aug 8, 2016
Very good course to understand corporate finance..
By Sajag M•
May 23, 2018
Beautifully designed course, absolutely loved it