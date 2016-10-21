About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Discounted Cash Flow
  • Decision-Making
  • Corporate Finance
  • Cash Flow Analysis
University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Time Value of Money

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week 2: Interest Rates

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 3
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Week 4: Return on Investment

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 48 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

