What you will learn

  • Build a financial knowledge base by understanding essential topics in modern finance.

  • Develop an understanding of the issues managers must consider when making financial decisions.

  • Be ready to conduct analysis using information from financial statements.

  • Understand and apply the time value of money in order to value financial and real asset investments and to make investment decisions.

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Management
  • Finance
  • Future Value
  • Leadership And Management
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Finance

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Financial Statements and Cash Flow

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module 3: Financial Statements Analysis

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 59 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Module 4: Time Value of Money

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 64 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes

