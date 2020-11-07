S
Nov 10, 2020
Enjoyed this course. Definitely makes you look at your own finances and what you have purchased and what you need to purchase; car, house, etc. I like how you can equate that to the corporate world.
SQ
Apr 14, 2022
I enjoyed the thorough material in this course and the option to listen, read, and watch videos on the subject. I do think the platform itself can be confusing to navigate sometimes.
By Abby L•
Nov 6, 2020
All materials are super clear. Examples are structured and easy to understand. An excellent course to recommend to everyone!
By Mirna S•
Nov 8, 2020
Very good approach for beginners. All what we need to know about finance in a compressed and straight to the point way.
By Solvei G•
Nov 10, 2020
Enjoyed this course. Definitely makes you look at your own finances and what you have purchased and what you need to purchase; car, house, etc. I like how you can equate that to the corporate world.
By Kevin M•
Jan 7, 2021
I don't have a finance background, so this course introduced me to financial concepts and how to read and comprehend financial statements. Professor Yang explains every concept clearly with details, and the course is paced very well.
By Gauri P•
Feb 25, 2021
Very well structured and the basics of finance are very clearly explained.
By sadi c•
Nov 19, 2021
just awesome
By Lakshmi P•
Sep 22, 2020
Excellent
By Derek R•
Apr 26, 2021
This was a great course with amazing access to the material and being able to have the option to save the course material for future reference is amazing too. The homework and quizzes were nice. The only reason I am giving 4 stars is because of the peer evaluations. The answers can be so vast and it can be difficult to give the correct score whether one is being too lenient or not. It also seems unclear on whether or not you can review the posts that others gave to you. I believe it is helpful to understand what other's thoughts are on what your answers are. Understanding other perspectives on the subject can help one learn for more information in the future.
By Ma. K C•
Dec 6, 2021
The course is not engaging and very typical. The instructor is just reading lectures like a robot. not much enthusiasm. I learned more when I took the more natural Finance course in Rice University. Be less like a robot. Have more understandable instructors who just don't read lectures. Make it more natural.
By Lori W•
Mar 1, 2021
Was a great introduction to finance basics. It was informative but still had some challenge to it. Through the lectures, the teacher spoke in a manner that made it clear to understand the concepts being discussed. I enjoyed this course!
By Sandy Q•
Apr 15, 2022
I enjoyed the thorough material in this course and the option to listen, read, and watch videos on the subject. I do think the platform itself can be confusing to navigate sometimes.
By Paul J•
Nov 3, 2020
Well put together, concise and information packed. I think the peer review stuff is a bit overrated, but otherwise a decent experience.
By Shavani B•
Feb 18, 2021
Really good course. Use of real life examples and simple language made the course quite interesting.
By Anita K•
Mar 8, 2021
the lessons were really good and detailed to help in understanding the topics provided.
By Steffi A•
Jan 3, 2022
The lecturer delivered the course very clear and well-explained. Thank you.
By Joseph J•
Nov 14, 2020
Professor presents the items very clearly and simplifies her presentations
By Smitha A•
Oct 20, 2020
Easy to understand, The faculty explains the concepts very clearly.
By Arun K•
Feb 20, 2021
the course was very insightful and really up to the expectations.
By Zafar I•
May 1, 2022
Very good course for beginners in the Finance field.
By Khaliil M•
Apr 23, 2022
Very excellent course , well managed and prepared .
By Atikah T•
May 4, 2022
best instructur. thankyou as much as I learned.
By Tulasi D•
Oct 11, 2020
It's a start up to freshers to gain knowledge
By Siddhi C•
Nov 11, 2020
It is a good course with great insights
By Hafiz M A U H M 2•
Nov 29, 2021
it was interesting and worth my time.
By Josephine B M•
Mar 9, 2021
It was interesting and worth my time.