Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Finance: The Basics by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.7
stars
197 ratings
44 reviews

About the Course

In the Introduction to Finance I: The Basics course, you will be introduced to the basic concepts needed to understand the financial manager’s decision-making process. To achieve that, you will learn about the basic forms a business can take and the goal of the financial manager. You will also learn the fundamentals of financial statements and how to measure a company’s financial health using financial ratios. In addition, you will explore how to allocate capital across time to create value. After learning the course, you should be familiar with major topics in modern finance and communicate with others within and outside of the business world. With a deep understanding of the financial side of the business, you will be in a better position to make informed decisions and plan for the financial future....

S

Nov 10, 2020

Enjoyed this course. Definitely makes you look at your own finances and what you have purchased and what you need to purchase; car, house, etc. I like how you can equate that to the corporate world.

SQ

Apr 14, 2022

I enjoyed the thorough material in this course and the option to listen, read, and watch videos on the subject. I do think the platform itself can be confusing to navigate sometimes.

By Abby L

Nov 6, 2020

All materials are super clear. Examples are structured and easy to understand. An excellent course to recommend to everyone!

By Mirna S

Nov 8, 2020

Very good approach for beginners. All what we need to know about finance in a compressed and straight to the point way.

By Solvei G

Nov 10, 2020

By Kevin M

Jan 7, 2021

I don't have a finance background, so this course introduced me to financial concepts and how to read and comprehend financial statements. Professor Yang explains every concept clearly with details, and the course is paced very well.

By Gauri P

Feb 25, 2021

Very well structured and the basics of finance are very clearly explained.

By sadi c

Nov 19, 2021

just awesome

By Lakshmi P

Sep 22, 2020

Excellent

By Derek R

Apr 26, 2021

This was a great course with amazing access to the material and being able to have the option to save the course material for future reference is amazing too. The homework and quizzes were nice. The only reason I am giving 4 stars is because of the peer evaluations. The answers can be so vast and it can be difficult to give the correct score whether one is being too lenient or not. It also seems unclear on whether or not you can review the posts that others gave to you. I believe it is helpful to understand what other's thoughts are on what your answers are. Understanding other perspectives on the subject can help one learn for more information in the future.

By Ma. K C

Dec 6, 2021

The course is not engaging and very typical. The instructor is just reading lectures like a robot. not much enthusiasm. I learned more when I took the more natural Finance course in Rice University. Be less like a robot. Have more understandable instructors who just don't read lectures. Make it more natural.

By Lori W

Mar 1, 2021

Was a great introduction to finance basics. It was informative but still had some challenge to it. Through the lectures, the teacher spoke in a manner that made it clear to understand the concepts being discussed. I enjoyed this course!

By Sandy Q

Apr 15, 2022

By Paul J

Nov 3, 2020

Well put together, concise and information packed. I think the peer review stuff is a bit overrated, but otherwise a decent experience.

By Shavani B

Feb 18, 2021

Really good course. Use of real life examples and simple language made the course quite interesting.

By Anita K

Mar 8, 2021

the lessons were really good and detailed to help in understanding the topics provided.

By Steffi A

Jan 3, 2022

The lecturer delivered the course very clear and well-explained. Thank you.

By Joseph J

Nov 14, 2020

Professor presents the items very clearly and simplifies her presentations

By Smitha A

Oct 20, 2020

Easy to understand, The faculty explains the concepts very clearly.

By Arun K

Feb 20, 2021

the course was very insightful and really up to the expectations.

By Zafar I

May 1, 2022

Very good course for beginners in the Finance field.

By Khaliil M

Apr 23, 2022

Very excellent course , well managed and prepared .

By Atikah T

May 4, 2022

best instructur. thankyou as much as I learned.

By Tulasi D

Oct 11, 2020

It's a start up to freshers to gain knowledge

By Siddhi C

Nov 11, 2020

It is a good course with great insights

By Hafiz M A U H M 2

Nov 29, 2021

it was interesting and worth my time.

By Josephine B M

Mar 9, 2021

It was interesting and worth my time.

