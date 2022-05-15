Welcome to Fundamentals of Finance. This 4 module course will help you understand and affect the performance of your unit or organization’s profitability. By the end of this course, you will be able to implement finance and accounting concepts to drive your organization's growth, analyze financial statements and understand the factors in productivity and profitability, and create forecasting and budgeting. You will also have the ability to evaluate and manage cash flow, implement strategies around financing, and use of ratios in running a business.
This course is part of the Introduction to Business Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
While this is a beginner level course, some business knowledge or business experience is helpful.
What you will learn
Analyze and implement financial information to maximize business growth and efficiency.
Develop Forecasts and budgets to create scenarios for expense control and managing cash flow.
Use tools such as ratios and analysis to develop business profitability.
Skills you will gain
- Manage Expense Control
- Analyze Financial Statements
- Create a Forecast
- Identify Capital Resources
- Effective Use of Labor
While this is a beginner level course, some business knowledge or business experience is helpful.
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Financial Statements
Welcome to Module 1. In this module, you will learn about the components of the financial statements and how they can help drive the business to success. You will understand how the financial statements are created and where assets, liabilities, equity, revenues and expenses are generated as part of a business operation.
Profitability, Productivity, and Cash Flow
Welcome to Module 2. In this module, you will understand how to become profitable using financial information and how to evaluate labor as a component of productivity. You will learn about the importance of cash flow and how to monitor and control cash flow as a key component of maintaining the business.
Forecasting and Financing
Welcome to Module 3. In this module, you will learn the various sources of funding for businesses and the information required to obtain funding. In addition, you will learn about how to forecast and develop solid banking relationships through effective communication and maintenance of good records and documentation.
Growing the Business with Expense Controls
Welcome to Module 4. In this module, you will learn how business growth can impact cash flow, how to use ratios to monitor and control business growth. You will understand various methods of maintaining control over the expenses of the business.
Reviews
- 5 stars89.74%
- 4 stars7.69%
- 1 star2.56%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNDAMENTALS OF FINANCE
Very good course, with easy to understand explanations. I understand a lot about the basics of finance from this course
About the Introduction to Business Specialization
This specialization is intended for novice business professionals seeking to develop management, leadership, finance, and digital marketing skills with the ultimate goal of preparing learners to operate or participate in the operation of a business. Throughout the three courses, learners will cover people management, the key features of leadership, strategic planning, search engine strategies, reputation management, content creation, common financial statements, cash flow, and expense management.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.