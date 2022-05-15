About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Introduction to Business Specialization
Beginner Level

While this is a beginner level course, some business knowledge or business experience is helpful.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Analyze and implement financial information to maximize business growth and efficiency.

  • Develop Forecasts and budgets to create scenarios for expense control and managing cash flow.

  • Use tools such as ratios and analysis to develop business profitability.

Skills you will gain

  • Manage Expense Control
  • Analyze Financial Statements
  • Create a Forecast
  • Identify Capital Resources
  • Effective Use of Labor
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Financial Statements

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Profitability, Productivity, and Cash Flow

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Forecasting and Financing

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Growing the Business with Expense Controls

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Introduction to Business Specialization

Introduction to Business

