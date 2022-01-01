- Strategic Planning
- engagement
- Storytelling
- Expense Control
- Leadership Style
- Training And Development
- Setting Objectives
- Manage Expense Control
- Analyze Financial Statements
- Create a Forecast
- Identify Capital Resources
- Effective Use of Labor
Introduction to Business Specialization
Jumpstart Your Business Management Career!. Adopt industry recommended best practices in business management, digital marketing, and finance.
Offered By
What you will learn
Determine content that resonates with consumers and how businesses can differentiate themselves in competitive markets with that content.
Explore business growth best practices, including the basics of management, employee leadership development, and strategic planning.
Utilize critical financial information to help run and grow a business while managing cash flow and expenses.
Apply the key fundamentals of leadership to developing a superior team.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will create three unique final projects for this specialization including a strategic planning session agenda, written strategy concerning statements of cash flow and ratios, and digital marketing strategy recommendations. These projects are an opportunity to apply concepts learned in each of the courses.
While this is a beginner-level course, some business knowledge or digital marketing experience is helpful.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Essentials of Management and Strategic Planning
Essentials of Management and Strategic Planning introduces learners to the basics of running a business and strategies for improving an organization’s growth and profitability. Learners will gain a better understanding of management and leadership, along with how the two are different, and how strong leadership plays a role in developing people. Learners will also explore what strategy is and how key strategies can push an organization ahead of its competitors. Other topics to be covered include creating action plans and accountability.
Fundamentals of Finance
Welcome to Fundamentals of Finance. This 4 module course will help you understand and affect the performance of your unit or organization’s profitability. By the end of this course, you will be able to implement finance and accounting concepts to drive your organization's growth, analyze financial statements and understand the factors in productivity and profitability, and create forecasting and budgeting. You will also have the ability to evaluate and manage cash flow, implement strategies around financing, and use of ratios in running a business.
Introduction to Digital Marketing
Although traditional marketing strategies are still used, companies continue to shift their focus to digital approaches such as search engines, social media. These technologies take into account the journey of the customer and how they make their purchase decisions. It is important for marketers to have an understanding of digital marketing strategies and familiarize themselves with the key technologies underlying them. This course will offer students a panoramic view of digital marketing and provide insights into key strategies using Internet-based platforms. In addition, it will focus on content that resonates with consumers that helps businesses differentiate themselves in competitive markets.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
