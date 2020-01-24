About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Accounting
  • Capital Budgeting
  • Corporate Finance
  • Finance
Instructor

Offered by

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Course Overview and Basic Principles of Financial Valuation Discounting

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 101 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

How to Spend Money (Capital Budgeting tools)

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 72 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Measuring Cash Creation and Flow

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

How Much Does Money Cost? Evaluating the Cost of Capital

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FINANCE FOR NON-FINANCE PROFESSIONALS

Frequently Asked Questions

