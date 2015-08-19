About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 10 in the
Career Success Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply the concepts of accounting and finance

  • Understand key accounting and finance terms

  • Examine financial statements by using key ratios

  • Explain the importance of budgeting process

Skills you will gain

  • Accounting
  • Financial Ratio
  • Financial Statement
  • Finance
Instructor

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Foundations of Finance and Accounting

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Costing

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Financial Ratios

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Valuation

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Career Success Specialization

Career Success

Placeholder