Impact your financial decisions and learn how to affect the performance of your unit's profitability and of your organization. In this course gain a basic understanding of finance and accounting concepts to drive your organization's growth. Upon completion of this course, you will have gained general financial knowledge and an in-depth understanding of the impact of your decisions outside your functional area. Content of the course includes selected aspects of finance from a non-financial specialist perspective. Specific topics include: financial analysis; planning, forecasting, and budgeting; cash flow, and strategic financing. This class will be interactive and will require the active involvement of the participants in finance related activities.
This course is part of the Career Success Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Apply the concepts of accounting and finance
Understand key accounting and finance terms
Examine financial statements by using key ratios
Explain the importance of budgeting process
Skills you will gain
- Accounting
- Financial Ratio
- Financial Statement
- Finance
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Foundations of Finance and Accounting
Costing
Financial Ratios
Valuation
Reviews
- 5 stars66.95%
- 4 stars25.52%
- 3 stars6.02%
- 2 stars0.97%
- 1 star0.52%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FINANCE FOR NON-FINANCIAL PROFESSIONALS
Great Course, I'm a IT Network / System Engineer and this course gave me much needed insight in the finance / accountancy 'world'. I will definitely recommend this course to my colleagues.
I've enjoyed this course. Prof. Standen gives a very basic but clear overview of the most common financial topics, wished I had this course a couple of years ago it would have made my life way easier.
I am enjoying this class so far. It has given me a new way to look at companies and evaluate their financial stability. I look forward to taking more classes from University of California.
An excellent well-rounded course and perfect for anyone who would like to gain some insight into financial practices. I would highly recommend this course, "Finance for Non-Financial Professionals."
About the Career Success Specialization
This series of courses will help you build, develop and hone the essential skills needed to improve your employability and advancement in today’s dynamic workforce. The courses in this Specialization may be taken in any order. Each course can also be taken independently. The Specialization concludes with a Capstone project that will give you the opportunity to integrate and apply the skills you have gained throughout the courses to your individual and organizational needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.