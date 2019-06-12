AC
Dec 14, 2017
I've enjoyed this course. Prof. Standen gives a very basic but clear overview of the most common financial topics, wished I had this course a couple of years ago it would have made my life way easier.
EM
Feb 21, 2019
An excellent well-rounded course and perfect for anyone who would like to gain some insight into financial practices. I would highly recommend this course, "Finance for Non-Financial Professionals."
By Jennifer F•
Jun 12, 2019
This was really, really hard. But this was a really good course and I learned a lot. The instructor was really personable and spoke like a person, and not as a robot. I felt like I was taking a class rather than listening to a recording.
By Fabiola D A•
Jun 9, 2019
Appreciate to have more examples with illustrations to make it easier to understand since there are too many concepts in a short period of time.
By Priscilla D•
Jun 12, 2019
perhaps will be uselful have more examples, or videos with examples to understanding better concepts
By Hasan K U•
Jun 19, 2019
David made this course really easy and smooth. The way he gives the lectures makes you think everything makes sense and actually simple. This was I never lost focus and got my course quickly. The content of the course is also pretty deep for just 4 weeks which made me surprised. I felt like I learned really much and now I wanna go out to the market and do some "market research" for new investments! Thanks for this course and thanks David for is natural talent.
By Arijit C•
Feb 16, 2019
Good as introductory.
By Carlos D S A•
Jul 5, 2020
It was a very incredible experience since it was the first time that I participated in an online course, and even more so that I do not know English, it put barriers for me but I knew how to face these difficulties for myself, which made me know and realize that nothing It is impossible and that the limits put yourself with your person, use a tool to translate.
As for the course, it was incredible since I could learn finance, stock market, business evaluation, indicators of how a company is, I am
very grateful for the course
By Andrea G K•
Apr 1, 2016
Thank you, David. I enjoyed this class thoroughly, and learned so much! I feel much more confident in being able to work directly with accountants and finance professionals. As you said, there is so much more to learn, and I'm thinking about going back to University to take an Accounting Degree. The pace with which you conduct your lessons is very nice and your diction is pleasant and easy to understand. The real life examples help
By Biswapati B•
Dec 24, 2017
This is wonderful course to get overview on finance for non-financial professionals. The professor did a great job explaining the concepts in layman terms without getting into number crunching. The concepts are explained easily so that one can understand the overall picture without getting into details.
I would highly recommend it to others who would like to get a quick overview in this subject.
By Edoardo C•
Sep 6, 2015
You may have wondered why brokers may get it wrong, and why accountant may willing, or unwillingly, do the same. Surely, Finance is a very complex matter and keep it simple cannot be a bad thing. If you want to know more without getting just more confused instead, this course meets your needs. For me, it provided outstanding learning/time ratio...!
By Héctor S•
Jul 3, 2020
I have taken a traditional course about Finance for Non-Financials before...
Now with this course, difference between Finance & Accounting is, and the concepts of Finance are very easy & practical to understand, in a view for business in real life.
David Standen really makes complex concepts for non financial people.
Thanks!!!
By Milind M•
Jul 27, 2019
It was quick and easy to understand certain financial calculations and its market considerations to understand company performance/worth. It would have been good to know more about actual calculations for NPV and IRR. Conceptually content is there but practical implementation confidence did not gained from this material
By Antonio C•
Dec 15, 2017
I've enjoyed this course. Prof. Standen gives a very basic but clear overview of the most common financial topics, wished I had this course a couple of years ago it would have made my life way easier.
By Eleanor M•
Feb 22, 2019
An excellent well-rounded course and perfect for anyone who would like to gain some insight into financial practices. I would highly recommend this course, "Finance for Non-Financial Professionals."
By Romar W•
May 10, 2019
Very informative and easy to understand course. It was just what I needed to get my feet wet in my quest to increase my business/finance acumen.
By Sridharan C•
May 16, 2019
It is an excellent course which is a must to undergo for every growing professional.
By Sameer B•
Jun 4, 2019
Excellent course material with good examples, teaching is straight forward.
By Ajay P S•
May 13, 2019
Excellent for understanding Finance basics
By Ishita B•
Jun 21, 2019
Awesome course!
By Abdulelah A•
May 21, 2019
I'd say that I liked the way the course was presented. I now have a widen knowledge of what Finance and Accountant are.
By Vishal B N•
Aug 29, 2020
I really would like to thank you so much for teaching me this course. It's a course perfect for me. I'm not a Financial Professional but still I needed this course just like the title reads.This course teaches you Accounting, and Financing, Costing, Financial Ratios and Valuation. This course is taught to the very basic level that even a 4 year old can understand this. I would recommend everyone to take up this course irrespective of whether you are a Financial Professional or not. This is that one course that must be done in your life and I feel this is worth it. The teacher in this course is a very professional teacher who can teach in very simple and understandable words making this course super easy. Thank you David Sir, your teaching style is really appreciable and underrated. Salute to you Sir. I would like to thank Coursera for recommending me this course and also like to Thank David Standen Sir for teaching this course very beautifully. Sir you have my respect. Thanks once again!
By Jechonias J•
Aug 8, 2018
Great Course Overall!
The instructor does a great job at explaining these fundamental concepts, for which I now feel confident I am able to build on.
I did, however, find a few kinks.
In the GAP Dupont analysis, the ROE was not thoroughly explained - most students (including myself) arrived at a 41.8 while the assignment stipulated that the answer was 43.
For the Multiples valuation method example, the ranges of Equity Value given at the conclusion were not the actual ranges reflected in the math.
By Ferdi R•
Apr 21, 2020
The best ever online course that i had so far. It is really improving my finance knowledge from none to better understanding. Now, i am confident to understand financial a public company and to estimate economical a project, and many more... I super highly recommend this course to be taken for non financial professional who wants step ahead as manager.
By César A M O•
Jul 22, 2020
The instructor is a great teacher and provides practical examples. Although this course is very short, the concepts covered are highly useful to understand technical terms and metrics often used in a financial business conversation. I have no doubts that the knowledge I acquired here will help me further my career development.
By Gisselle H•
Mar 23, 2020
I would have never thought that a course on finance could be so interesting.
Call me ignorant but normally numbers and financial terms send me to bed. The delivery of the course is very well presented and the tutor is genuinely interested in giving the examples that we can really relate to with our limited knowledge.
If you are management or want to have your business one day, please take this course.
By Michael H•
Sep 18, 2015
This course is great! If you are an entrepreneur or any professional who would like a better understanding of basic business finance this course is for you. This helped me even in my own life in deciphering which businesses to invest in and even in figuring out businesses to do business with. It also will help you in planning your finances! The professor was engaging and easy to understand.