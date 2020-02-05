About this Course

17,870 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Project
  • Financial Statement
  • Finance
  • Balance Sheet
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(1,764 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

Introduction

18 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Financial Statement Basics

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 46 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Financial Statement Manipulation

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 58 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Financial Statement Analysis

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FINANCE FOR NON-FINANCIAL MANAGERS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder