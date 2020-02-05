Finance is for “Non-financial Managers” who want to understand key financial principles and apply them in a real-world context. Over the course of the program window, you will work your way through a series of nine modules that move from understanding basic financial principles to applying financial analysis and ratios to drive decisions. In addition, each module is capped with an ending self-evaluation to ensure that you have absorbed the following key learning objectives:
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
This module will introduce the professor and provide an overview of the course.
Financial Statement Basics
This module will provide an overview of Financial Statements.
Financial Statement Manipulation
This module will teach the "How-to"s for common sizing and other techniques for the manipulation of financial documents.
Financial Statement Analysis
This module will explain ratio analysis.
The videos were informative and concise. The only issue I found was potential rounding errors with some of the numbers but this was usually non-consequential.
It has really very informative and is definitely going to help in taking financial decision efficiently, Thanks once again for creating this course.
Course was largely engaging and very informative. Thank Prof Smith for sharing his valued expertise with you.......Most appreciated......
it was a good course with insights on basics of finance and as well as income statement, balance sheet, cashflow and various ratios
