Learner Reviews & Feedback for Corporate Finance Essentials II by IESE Business School

4.8
stars
58 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

This course picks up where Corporate Finance Essentials left, addressing other corporate finance issues not addressed in the previous course, such as market efficiency, bonds, stocks, capital structure, and dividend policy. This course will help you to: ● Understanding the concept of market efficiency. ● Get an overview in issues related to bonds, such as type of bonds, their return (yield to maturity) and default risk ● Getting to know the valuation of stocks through the method of relative valuation (multiples) ● Knowing what are the sources that financial companies use to obtain capital for their projects ● Understanding two of the most critical decisions companies need to make: whether to pay dividends and if so, how much....

JP

Apr 19, 2021

Excellent course and specialization. All three instructors were very good and I learned so much! Thank you very much!

MS

Nov 22, 2021

The faculty is Kingpin of Corporate Finance and his explanations are the best. Great course.

By ΦΩΤΙΟΣ Π

Jan 20, 2021

I earned the specialization of "Thinking like a CFO". I have to admit that was beyond of my expectations very useful and will be very helpful to my work. The only thing that did not like to me is that in Corporate Finance I and II when you passed the questions nobody of the weeks of topic-reading had the answers explained as in Finance for Managers or in Accounting. Although, my time spending to this courses absolutely worth it until the last second !!

By Albert t B

Nov 12, 2020

the course gives a basic insight of different important topics about corporate finance (cf). The best things about the course is the lecture. Javier Estrada explains very motivated and tries to keep things as simple as possible with a lot of examples and evidence of the real world. Ha also speaks very freely and has a good body language, which makes him more sympathetic. Hopefully he will do more courses in the future

By Gonzalo G

Dec 20, 2020

Excelente curso, pude recordar todo lo del anterior curso. Entendí mejor conceptos anterior. Lo nuevo estuvo clarísimo. Las lecturas también de primer nivel. El toolkit me parece un libro de cabecera para todo iniciante en este mundo de finanzas. Muy agradecido con la existencia de ambas partes del Corporate Finance Essentials.

By VENKATESWARA R M R

Jan 15, 2021

The way the professor explains the topics is simply incredible and great insights from the course. For all those out there, you should definitely take this whole course "Think like a CFO" by the prof. Truly worth spending the time with the prof. Thanq so much.

By Marion L

Feb 21, 2021

The lectures and additional materials for this course was extremely helpful and well written. The additional material was very easy to use. Professor Javier used a lot of real life examples and cases that made it easier to understand what was being taught,

By Grecco A

Nov 25, 2020

I like how you use real-life examples and article excerpts to support the ideas you put forth in class. I also like the approach of getting the intuition right rather than being too focused on calculating things.

By Jefferson A D P

Apr 20, 2021

By MARTY R

Apr 1, 2022

Excellent course. Mr. Estrada does a great job of walking you through the various concepts.

By Mohammed H

Nov 23, 2021

By Tushar D

Jan 8, 2021

Amazing Course and the way it was taught made it even more interesting!!

By M. A

Sep 14, 2021

Thank You Javier Estrada, looking forward to future courses from you!!

By Raul A

Mar 21, 2021

Muy buen curso felicitaciones al profesor Estrada

By Pamela M G

Mar 28, 2022

Excellent Professor, I loved the course.

By Samin Y A

Mar 26, 2021

Excellent course, highly recommended.

By Nicholas G I

Sep 6, 2021

E​xcellent course!

By jad d

Jan 15, 2021

enjoyed learning

By Akash K

Oct 23, 2021

By Jeremy S

Jun 1, 2021

Good course but I have 2 remarks

1. compared to the part 1, it was harder to see the logical construct between sessions. I understand this is meant to deep dive into specific areas but it can be hard to connect topics and can look as a "other stiff about corporate finance we did nt explore in previous course"

2. it is a pity we cannot see correct answers to quizzes....

Besides that, great course from a great school with a lot of pedagogy!

By PRANAV K

Nov 25, 2020

THINK LIKE A CFO SPECIALIZATION CERTIFICATE NOT RECEIVED

