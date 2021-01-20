JP
Apr 19, 2021
Excellent course and specialization. All three instructors were very good and I learned so much! Thank you very much!
MS
Nov 22, 2021
The faculty is Kingpin of Corporate Finance and his explanations are the best. Great course.
By ΦΩΤΙΟΣ Π•
Jan 20, 2021
I earned the specialization of "Thinking like a CFO". I have to admit that was beyond of my expectations very useful and will be very helpful to my work. The only thing that did not like to me is that in Corporate Finance I and II when you passed the questions nobody of the weeks of topic-reading had the answers explained as in Finance for Managers or in Accounting. Although, my time spending to this courses absolutely worth it until the last second !!
By Albert t B•
Nov 12, 2020
the course gives a basic insight of different important topics about corporate finance (cf). The best things about the course is the lecture. Javier Estrada explains very motivated and tries to keep things as simple as possible with a lot of examples and evidence of the real world. Ha also speaks very freely and has a good body language, which makes him more sympathetic. Hopefully he will do more courses in the future
By Gonzalo G•
Dec 20, 2020
Excelente curso, pude recordar todo lo del anterior curso. Entendí mejor conceptos anterior. Lo nuevo estuvo clarísimo. Las lecturas también de primer nivel. El toolkit me parece un libro de cabecera para todo iniciante en este mundo de finanzas. Muy agradecido con la existencia de ambas partes del Corporate Finance Essentials.
By VENKATESWARA R M R•
Jan 15, 2021
The way the professor explains the topics is simply incredible and great insights from the course. For all those out there, you should definitely take this whole course "Think like a CFO" by the prof. Truly worth spending the time with the prof. Thanq so much.
By Marion L•
Feb 21, 2021
The lectures and additional materials for this course was extremely helpful and well written. The additional material was very easy to use. Professor Javier used a lot of real life examples and cases that made it easier to understand what was being taught,
By Grecco A•
Nov 25, 2020
I like how you use real-life examples and article excerpts to support the ideas you put forth in class. I also like the approach of getting the intuition right rather than being too focused on calculating things.
By Jefferson A D P•
Apr 20, 2021
By MARTY R•
Apr 1, 2022
Excellent course. Mr. Estrada does a great job of walking you through the various concepts.
By Mohammed H•
Nov 23, 2021
By Tushar D•
Jan 8, 2021
Amazing Course and the way it was taught made it even more interesting!!
By M. A•
Sep 14, 2021
Thank You Javier Estrada, looking forward to future courses from you!!
By Raul A•
Mar 21, 2021
Muy buen curso felicitaciones al profesor Estrada
By Pamela M G•
Mar 28, 2022
Excellent Professor, I loved the course.
By Samin Y A•
Mar 26, 2021
Excellent course, highly recommended.
By Nicholas G I•
Sep 6, 2021
Excellent course!
By jad d•
Jan 15, 2021
enjoyed learning
By Akash K•
Oct 23, 2021
By Jeremy S•
Jun 1, 2021
Good course but I have 2 remarks
1. compared to the part 1, it was harder to see the logical construct between sessions. I understand this is meant to deep dive into specific areas but it can be hard to connect topics and can look as a "other stiff about corporate finance we did nt explore in previous course"
2. it is a pity we cannot see correct answers to quizzes....
Besides that, great course from a great school with a lot of pedagogy!
By PRANAV K•
Nov 25, 2020
THINK LIKE A CFO SPECIALIZATION CERTIFICATE NOT RECEIVED