Marc Badia is Associate Professor in the department of Accounting and Control at IESE Business School (University of Navarra). He earned his Ph.D. in Financial Accounting with distinction from Columbia University (New York) and his MBA from IESE Business School. His research interests focus on fair value accounting and the use of financial statement analysis for equity valuation. He has carried out consulting projects related to business valuation, cost systems, and stock trading strategies based on fundamentals.