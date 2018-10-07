About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cash Flow
  • Financial Accounting
  • Cash Flow Statement
  • Financial Statement
Instructor

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Thumbs Up97%(4,938 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Long-Term Assets

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Liabilities

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 106 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Shareholders’ Equity

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 69 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Cash Flows Statement

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 71 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes

