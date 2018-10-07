In this course, you will explore advanced topics in financial accounting. You will start your journey with accounting for assets with more than one-year life. You will learn in detail how firms account for fixed assets. You will then move to financing of assets and discuss accounting for liabilities. The course will continue with an in-depth exploration of shareholders’ equity. Finally, you will critically evaluate preparation, components, and analysis of cash flows statement.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: Long-Term Assets
Long-term assets, assets that can be converted into cash in a time period of more than one year, constitute a large portion of a balance sheet for a lot of public companies. Understanding accounting for long-term assets will help you uncover how these accounts change over time, their valuation, and their usefulness in managerial decision making.
Module 2: Liabilities
One of the major sources of financing for many firms is liabilities. Firms routinely finance their operations through various liabilities including accounts payables, bank loans, and bonds. Accounting for liabilities will help you understand how liabilities are created, how they are valued, how they inform about a firm’s liquidity position.
Module 3: Shareholders’ Equity
One of the major sources of financing for many firms is contributions from shareholders. The shareholders’ equity section of a balance sheet shows details of investments of shareholders. Accounting for shareholders’ equity will help you understand the amount of shareholder investment, the number of shares issued in return by the firm for shareholders, the amount of earnings earned by the firm but not distributed to shareholders, and information about the amount of shares repurchased by the firm from the stock market.
Module 4: Cash Flows Statement
One of the major financial statements is cash flows statement. This statement describes in detail how cash changes for a firm over a certain period. Cash flows statement provides valuable information about liquidity position of a firm, cash consequences of managerial operating and investing decisions, as well as earnings quality of a firm.
The course content and lectures provided by the professor are engaging and enlightening, followed by practical examples are really excellent
The Professor for this course, Oktay Urcan is an incredible guide and motivator. His course layout and extra assignments help a long way in the understanding the course better.
The course was a great one with great experiences but am finding it difficult to verify my ID and get my certificate. Can I be helped, please
I think accounting is one of the more challenging courses in an MBA. The professor does a wonderful job explaining accounting and gives lots of examples.
