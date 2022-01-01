- Asset Management
- Business Analytics
- Financial Accounting
- Data Analysis
- Rstudio
- Accounting
- Accrual
- Financial Statement
- Cash Flow
- Cash Flow Statement
- Analytics
- Health Care
Business Data Management and Communication Specialization
Discover and discern the value of information. Learners will be able to work with data, obtain valuable information, and gauge its economic utility.
What you will learn
You will learn how to process data using R and RStudio. You will also explore the interaction between business principles and data analytics.
Appreciate the unique economic, accounting, and legal characteristics of information.
Understand and apply methods for conceiving and generating broad-based and transformative business benefits from available information assets.
Identify and adapt traditional asset management principles and practices toward the improved management of information assets.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The core concept based on which the specialization is structured is that data and information, when utilized effectively, can provide significant economic benefits. Getting from raw data to valuable information involves a plethora of analytical processes and understanding of the underlying data. Each course in the specialization will provide an in-depth application and data analysis exercise.
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
Financial Accounting: Foundations
In this course, you will learn foundations of financial accounting information. You will start your journey with a general overview of what financial accounting information is and the main financial statements. You will then learn how to code financial transactions in financial accounting language. In the meantime, you will learn about the most important concept in contemporary financial accounting: accrual accounting. You will then critically analyze how firms recognize revenues. Finally, you will finish the course with an analysis of accounting for short-term assets where you will go into detail on how firms account for accounts receivables and inventories.
Financial Accounting: Advanced Topics
In this course, you will explore advanced topics in financial accounting. You will start your journey with accounting for assets with more than one-year life. You will learn in detail how firms account for fixed assets. You will then move to financing of assets and discuss accounting for liabilities. The course will continue with an in-depth exploration of shareholders’ equity. Finally, you will critically evaluate preparation, components, and analysis of cash flows statement.
Introduction to Business Analytics: Communicating with Data
This course introduces students to the science of business analytics while casting a keen eye toward the artful use of numbers found in the digital space. The goal is to provide businesses and managers with the foundation needed to apply data analytics to real-world challenges they confront daily in their professional lives. Students will learn to identify the ideal analytic tool for their specific needs; understand valid and reliable ways to collect, analyze, and visualize data; and utilize data in decision making for their agencies, organizations or clients.
Introduction to Business Analytics with R
Nearly every aspect of business is affected by data analytics. For businesses to capitalize on data analytics, they need leaders who understand the business analytic workflow. This course addresses the human skills gap by providing a foundational set of data processing skills that can be applied to many business settings.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
