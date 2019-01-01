Kevin Hartman is the Head of Industry at Google. He received his BA from the University of Notre Dame and MBA and MPP at the University of Chicago. Kevin teaches Web Metrics, Data Analytics & Visualization as part of the Professional Digital Advertising Certificate for the University of Illinois. He is also an Adjunct Instructor at the University of Chicago Graham School and the board member of Friends of the Chicago River. Kevin Hartman is a devoted and artistic practitioner of data. He believes that data must do more than simply provide insights which inspire creative thought. Rather, data must express insights in ways that are just as creative as the ideas they activate. As Head of Industry at Google, Kevin and his team partner with major advertisers, creative agencies, and media companies to develop digital solutions that build businesses and brands. His approach mixes science and art to deliver inventive, fact-based strategies that reduce uncertainty and increase effectiveness in the marketing and advertising programs they create. Kevin specializes in program, project, and campaign management, account development and solution selling, customer segmentation and targeting, and customer value management. His industry experience includes food, beverage, and restaurants, consumer products, financial services, healthcare and medical associations. Kevin’s roster of client work includes brand names such as General Mills, Kellogg's, MillerCoors, Anheuser-Busch, Motorola, the United States Postal Service, Taco Bell, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Del Monte, Boeing, Qualcomm, Wagner USA, ABN Amro, Bank of America, and the Chicago Board of Trade, among others.