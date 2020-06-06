About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Analytics
  • Business Analytics
  • Health Care
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Module 1: Pictures You See with Your Brain

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 47 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Working Fast and Thinking Slow

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Finding Your Data Story

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Getting Your Story Across

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes



Frequently Asked Questions



