About this Course

3,431 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Business Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level

Prior knowledge and experience with R and RStudio is assumed.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Natural Language Processing
  • robotic process automation
  • Analytics
  • Data Analysis
  • Accounting Analytics
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Business Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level

Prior knowledge and experience with R and RStudio is assumed.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

MODULE 1: SURVEY OF ANALYTICS TOPICS IN ACCOUNTING

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 69 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

MODULE 2: CONTROLS AND AUDITING

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 148 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

MODULE 3: TEXT PROCESSING AND ANALYSIS IN ACCOUNTING

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 83 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

MODULE 4: ROBOT PROCESS AUTOMATION IN ACCOUNTING

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 110 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Business Analytics Specialization

Business Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder