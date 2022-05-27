This course explores business analytic applications in accounting. First, it presents a survey of technology topics in accounting, including process mining, blockchain and applications in audit, tax, and assurance. Next, the course explores visualization and basic analytics in audit and control testing using R and Alteryx. Next, the course examines the uses of text analysis in accounting and conducts text analysis using R and RStudio. Finally, the course examines robot process automation in general using UiPath and its applications in accounting.
Prior knowledge and experience with R and RStudio is assumed.
- Natural Language Processing
- robotic process automation
- Analytics
- Data Analysis
- Accounting Analytics
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
MODULE 1: SURVEY OF ANALYTICS TOPICS IN ACCOUNTING
In this module, we provide a broad overview of the role of accounting as it interacts with data analytics and new technological advances. We begin by understanding what accounting is and the environment surrounding it. We then introduce you to the recent trends in the technology of accounting. We conclude the module with a discussion of three important topics in accounting - cybersecurity, process mining, and blockchain.
MODULE 2: CONTROLS AND AUDITING
This module introduces you to important concepts related to auditing. We begin by reviewing the different types of technology that can be used by the auditors to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of audits. We then examine how and why mistakes or fraud occur. We also discuss how internal controls can be placed to prevent misstatements. Finally, we demonstrate the control test workflow using a real-world dataset in both Alteryx Designer and RStudio.
MODULE 3: TEXT PROCESSING AND ANALYSIS IN ACCOUNTING
Numbers are everywhere in the financial statements. However, accounting is also about more than numbers. In this module, we discuss how text in accounting disclosure and other accounting information can contain useful information. We also demonstrate how to implement a basic natural language processing (NLP) pipeline using R.
MODULE 4: ROBOT PROCESS AUTOMATION IN ACCOUNTING
Accountants do many things that are standardized and mundane. This module introduces you to robotic process automation (RPA) that can be used to automate those routine tasks. We begin by looking at the definition of RPA and where it stands in the automation continuum. We then examine suitable tasks for RPA, steps in implementing RPA, and pros and cons associated with using RPA. We will also discuss the effect of RPA on accounting. We conclude the module with a demonstration of RPA using UiPath.
