About this Course

12,781 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Accounting Data Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 41 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Know how to operate software that will help you create and run Python code.

  • Execute Python code for wrangling data from different structures into a Pandas dataframe structure.

  • Run and interpret fundamental data analytic tasks in Python including descriptive statistics, data visualizations, and regression.

  • Use relational databases and know how to manipulate such databases directly through the command line, and indirectly through a Python script.

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Linear Regression
  • SQL
  • Data Preparation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Accounting Data Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 41 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

INTRODUCTION TO THE COURSE

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 5 readings
4 hours to complete

MODULE 1: FOUNDATIONS

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 84 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

MODULE 2: INTRODUCTION TO PYTHON

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

MODULE 3: INTRODUCTION TO PYTHON PROGRAMMING

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

MODULE 4: PYTHON PROGRAMMING

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ACCOUNTING DATA ANALYTICS WITH PYTHON

View all reviews

About the Accounting Data Analytics Specialization

Accounting Data Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder