This specialization develops learners’ analytics mindset and knowledge of data analytics tools and techniques. Specifically, this specialization develops learners' analytics skills by first introducing an analytic mindset, data preparation, visualization, and analysis using Excel. Next, this specialization develops learners' skills of using Python for data preparation, data visualization, data analysis, and data interpretation and the ability to apply these skills to issues relevant to accounting. This specialization also develops learners’ skills in machine learning algorithms (using Python), including classification, regression, clustering, text analysis, time series analysis, and model optimization, as well as their ability to apply these machine learning skills to real-world problems.
Introduction to Accounting Data Analytics and Visualization

Accounting Data Analytics with Python

Machine Learning for Accounting with Python

Data Analytics in Accounting Capstone

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

This specialization is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
