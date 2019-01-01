Linden Lu joined the Gies College of Business in August of 2017. He earned Bachelors in Computer Science from Tsinghua University, Masters in Computer Science from Indiana University, and a Masters in Finance from University of Illinois. Before joining the University of Illinois, Linden worked as a software engineer and consultant in various industries including publication, e-commerce, media, finance and insurance. He now focuses on teaching data analytics to accounting students at the University of Illinois. Besides teaching, Linden enjoys hiking and all kind of sports. He's a single-digit handicap golfer and his home golf course is University of Illinois Golf Course. He is married to an amazing woman who's also a faculty member in the Gies College of Business and he has two high school boys.