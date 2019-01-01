Profile

Linden Lu

Instructor

    Bio

    Linden Lu joined the Gies College of Business in August of 2017. He earned Bachelors in Computer Science from Tsinghua University, Masters in Computer Science from Indiana University, and a Masters in Finance from University of Illinois. Before joining the University of Illinois, Linden worked as a software engineer and consultant in various industries including publication, e-commerce, media, finance and insurance. He now focuses on teaching data analytics to accounting students at the University of Illinois. Besides teaching, Linden enjoys hiking and all kind of sports. He's a single-digit handicap golfer and his home golf course is University of Illinois Golf Course. He is married to an amazing woman who's also a faculty member in the Gies College of Business and he has two high school boys.

    Courses

    Data Analytics in Accounting Capstone

    Machine Learning for Accounting with Python

    Accounting Data Analytics with Python

