Excel macros are simply a sequence of instructions that you provide in Excel using a given formula, and the program starts to execute those instructions automatically. You can create a macro, for instance, that instructs Excel to set up a formula to add up all the numbers in a column and set up percentages of the total for each. When you instruct Excel to run a certain macro, Excel does it automatically.
By automating steps and processes to produce automatic results, macros save users a lot of time. Plus, you can record almost anything in macro. Some of the basic functions you can do while using macros include manipulating data and text, applying formats, creating new documents, and interfacing with text files and databases.
Macros are important to learn because they help to reduce the time and effort you put into managing a spreadsheet and database. You can use macros to speed up repetitive tasks, like monthly reports. The macros will help you also avoid typing and data adding errors.
When you learn macros, you can create reports that are viewed as more user-friendly. Macros can be used to set up commands to move in between specific sheets in the Excel workbook. Some users also use macros to set the format for the worksheet and print as needed. You will also be seen as an Excel expert, a valuable skill to your audience.
Learning how to construct Excel macros can help you with a wide range of career opportunities like a business consultant, researcher, workflow analyst, media planner, construction analyst, and many other roles in which research and data come together.
When you learn about Excel macros for spreadsheets, you can gain a competitive edge in today's workplaces, as employers everywhere expect you to know the MS Office suite of applications. Knowing how to navigate Excel macros can help lead you to better-paying jobs in the future.
When you learn Excel macros through online courses, you can better understand the reasons to use a spreadsheet, how to import and export data into your spreadsheets, and how to set up and modify worksheets. Taking online courses can also help you learn more generally about computer programming, data analysis, problem solving, logic and equations, and more. It's also a step forward in learning VBA, which works closely with macros.