- Microsoft Excel Vba
- Computer Programming
- Problem Solving
- Arrays
- Debugging
Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving Specialization
Optimize Your Excel Spreadsheets With VBA. Learn how to automate your Excel spreadsheets with Visual Basic for Applications
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will complete one easy project (chosen from two potential projects), one intermediate project (chosen from two potential projects), and a third, required Monte Carlo simulation project (intermediate in difficulty). Projects include: Real-Time Currency Converter, Geography Toolbox, Ultimate Organizer, Regression Toolbox, Monte Carlo Simulation, and Grade Manager.
No prior experience required.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 1
"Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 1" is aimed at learners who are seeking to augment, expand, optimize, and increase the efficiency of their Excel spreadsheet skills by tapping into the powerful programming, automation, and customization capabilities available with Visual Basic for Applications (VBA).
Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 2
"Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 2" builds off of knowledge and skills obtained in "Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 1" and is aimed at learners who are seeking to augment, expand, optimize, and increase the efficiency of their Excel spreadsheet skills by tapping into the powerful programming, automation, and customization capabilities available with Visual Basic for Applications (VBA).
Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 3 (Projects)
In this course, learners will complete several VBA projects. It is highly recommended that learners first take "Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 1" and "Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 2". This course builds off of skills learned in those two courses. This is a project-based course. Therefore, the projects are quite open-ended and there are multiple ways to solve the problems. Through the use of Peer Review, other learners will grade learners' projects based on a grading rubric.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
