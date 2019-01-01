Profile

Charlie Nuttelman

Senior Instructor

Bio

I earned my B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees from the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering in 1999, 2001, and 2005, respectively. I have been an instructor in the department since 2007 and have taught a total of 18 different chemical and biological engineering courses totaling over 15,000 student credit hours in 54 courses. These courses have ranged from introductory engineering courses to advanced (i.e. senior design) and have ranged in size from very small lab courses to large lecture classes of more than 400 students. Of all of the courses I have taught, introductory computing is my favorite course to teach. I have taught this freshman level course a total of 15 times and love the creativity and open-endedness of many of the problems and love teaching computing to those who have never been exposed to programming and engineering problem solving. I currently teach 4 different courses on Coursera with 2 more scheduled to be released by the end of 2020.

Courses

Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 3 (Projects)

Everyday Excel, Part 2

Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 2

Everyday Excel, Part 1

Everyday Excel, Part 3 (Projects)

Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 1

