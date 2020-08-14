About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Everyday Excel Specialization
Intermediate Level

A knowledge of algebra will help for some of this course.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Advanced data management techniques

  • How to implement financial calculations in Excel

  • How to use advanced tools in Excel (Data Tables, Goal Seek, and Solver) to perform and solve "what-if" analyses

  • How to create mathematical predictive regression models using the Regression tool in Excel

Skills you will gain

  • Data Management
  • Spreadsheet
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Problem Solving
  • Real World
Course 2 of 3 in the
Everyday Excel Specialization
Intermediate Level

A knowledge of algebra will help for some of this course.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Advanced Data Management

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 127 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Excel for Financial Applications, Part 1

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 82 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Excel for Financial Applications, Part 2

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 73 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Case Studies and "What-If" Analyses

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EVERYDAY EXCEL, PART 2

About the Everyday Excel Specialization

Everyday Excel

Frequently Asked Questions

