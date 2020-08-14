"Everyday Excel, Part 2" is a continuation of the popular "Everyday Excel, Part 1". Building on concepts learned in the first course, you will continue to expand your knowledge of applications in Excel. This course is aimed at intermediate users, but even advanced users will pick up new skills and tools in Excel. By the end of this course, you will have the skills and tools to take on the project-based "Everyday Excel, Part 3 (Projects)".
This course is part of the Everyday Excel Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
A knowledge of algebra will help for some of this course.
What you will learn
Advanced data management techniques
How to implement financial calculations in Excel
How to use advanced tools in Excel (Data Tables, Goal Seek, and Solver) to perform and solve "what-if" analyses
How to create mathematical predictive regression models using the Regression tool in Excel
Skills you will gain
- Data Management
- Spreadsheet
- Microsoft Excel
- Problem Solving
- Real World
A knowledge of algebra will help for some of this course.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Advanced Data Management
In Week 1 you will learn all about advanced data management strategies in Excel. These techniques include two-way look-ups, two-way conditional look-ups, how to find the maximum or minimum location in an array, conditional drop-down lists, advanced conditional formatting strategies, how to compare lists (for unique, duplicates, and absent items), advanced duplicate management, and how to work with expiry dates. Week 1 will conclude with a required quiz and an on-computer, in-application assignment. When you successfully complete Assignment 1, you will be given a "completion code", which you can input into the Assignment 1 submission quiz to earn credit for the assignment. For paid learners, the Week 2 Excel files will be released when you have successfully passed Quiz 1 and Assignment 1. Good luck!
Excel for Financial Applications, Part 1
In Weeks 2 and 3 you will learn all about advanced financial functions and applications in Excel. In Week 2, you will first learn about the concepts of and how to implement Excel formulas for the time value of money, simple and compound interest, and various loans (amortized, interest-only, and line of credit loans). You will learn how to create amortization schedules in Excel for these loans. Week 2 concludes with a required quiz and an on-computer, in-application assignment. When you successfully complete Assignment 2, you will be given a "completion code", which you can input into the Assignment 2 submission quiz to earn credit for the assignment. For paid learners, the Week 3 Excel files will be released when you have successfully passed Quiz 3 and Assignment 3. Good luck!
Excel for Financial Applications, Part 2
In Week 3, you will continue learning about advanced financial features of Excel. First, you will learn about depreciation and how to calculate depreciation and implement depreciation schedules in Excel. Next, you will learn about cash flows and net present value, and how to implement Excel functions to analyze cash flows. Then, you will learn how to compare financial alternatives. Finally, you'll learn about internal rate of return (IRR) and how to implement the IRR function in Excel. The week concludes with Quiz 3 and Assignment 3. When you successfully complete Assignment 3, you will be given a "completion code", which you can input into the Assignment 3 submission quiz to earn credit for the assignment. For paid learners, the Week 4 Excel files will be released when you have successfully passed Quiz 3 and Assignment 3. Good luck!
Case Studies and "What-If" Analyses
One of the most valuable aspects of Excel is that it can be used nicely for case studies and "what-if" analyses. In Week 4, you'll learn about case studies, one-way and two-way data tables, and how to use the Goal Seek and Solver tools for targeting calculations. You'll also learn to use the Solver tool for optimization problems and problems for which you have constraints. The week concludes with Quiz 4 and Assignment 4. When you successfully complete Assignment 4, you will be given a "completion code", which you can input into the Assignment 4 submission quiz to earn credit for the assignment. For paid learners, the Week 5 Excel files will be released when you have successfully passed Quiz 4 and Assignment 4. Good luck!
Reviews
- 5 stars84.67%
- 4 stars11.43%
- 3 stars2.18%
- 1 star1.70%
TOP REVIEWS FROM EVERYDAY EXCEL, PART 2
Great class with very useful information and techniques that are directly applicable to real world use.
Charlie is an AMAZING instructor - I learned a lot, and I wouldn't have if it weren't for his teaching style!
Very interesting and challenging course. I have learned so much more about Excel that I did not know before. The Assignments were great and a good tool to test what you have learned.
Great course, with in depth explanation of very topic which can be used in different fields such as engineering, finance, etc.
About the Everyday Excel Specialization
This Specialization is for learners wishing to learn Microsoft Excel from beginner level to expert level. The first two courses will teach learners the basics of Excel through the use of dozens of educational screencasts and a series of quizzes and in-application assignments. Finally, in Part 3 (Projects), learners will complete several "real world", somewhat open ended yet guided projects. In the Projects course, special emphasis is placed on dynamic array functions, which are new in Office 365 and have revolutionized the way that worksheet calculations are performed.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.