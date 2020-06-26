AV
Feb 1, 2021
Very interesting and challenging course. I have learned so much more about Excel that I did not know before. The Assignments were great and a good tool to test what you have learned.
HT
Nov 25, 2020
A very intricately designed course on the advanced functions of Excel. The expertise of the instructor is visible in his teachings and explanations! Enjoyed the course very much!
By Sreeharan B N•
Jun 26, 2020
Excellent learning. Learnt lot of things. Thanks to the instructor. Only suggestion is to provide simple tasks at the end of each screen casts.
By Patricia S•
Aug 17, 2020
Some assignments are TOUGH, and they really make you think outside of the box for the solutions. I recommend this if you really want to learn the mindset of how to "code" through Excel!
As an Industrial Engineering student, this course also reinforced some of the concepts I've been learning in my classes (financial applications, optimization, statistics, among others). If you're someone who's taking these classes, this course will SURELY help you, not only in learning the Excel side but also in understanding the concepts.
By Golab S•
Aug 11, 2020
Thank you Charlie, I have learned so much about not only Excel & its functions, but also thanks to your detailed explanations I have a better understanding of a lot of financial & statistical terminology that I previously had no idea about, for example compound interest. I hope eventually to do Part 3 when it comes out, but in the meantime I am going to attempt the Visual Basic problem solving course
By Luis O V C•
Jun 25, 2020
Que alegría aprender de esta manera. El curso agregó mucho valor a mi vida, y lo más importante, en vista a que soy docente, estoy seguro agregará mucho valor a mis estudiantes por cuanto pondré a disposición del proceso enseñanza - aprendizaje todo o gran parte de lo aprendido en este curso. Gracias infinitas a coursera y a mi docente Charlie Nuttelman
By Husain T•
Nov 26, 2020
By Jorge T R•
Jul 31, 2020
Charlie Nuttelman is the Excel guy. His explanations are great and clear. He makes you work to fully understand each function and how to apply it in a few cases. I sincerely hope he goes on developing this kind of courses. Thank you so much for this wonderful learning experience!
By Natalya R•
Jul 28, 2020
This course supplies transparent information that helps to provide financial and data analysises as well as presents new facts about INDEX, OFFSET, MATCH functions and DATA VALIDATION to create vivid automatic tables. Thank Charlie Nuttelman for such a great work!
By Allen D V•
Feb 2, 2021
By Ashir K•
Oct 4, 2020
sir charlie explains things very well , the assignments are good . the course was nice , hope to get more examples regarding business scenarios too.
Nice course
By Helano M d O•
Dec 14, 2020
Followed Everyday Excel, Part 1 and 2 and I have to say I went from complete noob to an actual advanced user of Excel. Absolutely worth it!
By Jacob D•
Aug 26, 2020
Great class with very useful information and techniques that are directly applicable to real world use.
By Daniel F C H•
Jul 17, 2020
The instructor is very professional and one can learn a lot from his lessons.
By John R E L•
Oct 8, 2020
Very helpful and the Modules are easy to learn.
By Ivan E P O•
Jul 29, 2020
Very useful.
By M I F•
Sep 14, 2020
It was a wonderful journey. Learned so many new functions and techniques that would definitely help me. The best part of the course were the assignments, which are fun to solve. I would highly recommend to take this course.
By Robert W•
Jul 16, 2020
Very well designed course. There are some very challenging assignments that really improved my understanding of excel. I'm looking forward to Part 3.
By Mario P•
Jun 6, 2020
The learning experience is directly related to the challenge presented on course. Good content and quality assignments for all excel level users.
By Ms. S K A•
Oct 8, 2020
This part of the training was little dificult as Stats are not used by me regularly. The stat concepts were also learned in this session
By WALDO F M•
Jun 23, 2020
It is Very Clearly explained! very good examples and exercises! Also learn how to solve problems not only how to use the excel as a tool.
By Brenda J G J•
Dec 6, 2020
Fantastic teacher and wonderful exercises that truly make you use everything you have learned in the course. 100% recommended
By yashomati k•
Nov 18, 2020
I have a great time during this course. I suggest everyone join this course, it helps for your future life. Thanks Charlie.
By CARLOS A G P•
Nov 2, 2020
Buen curso, aprendes el uso de funciones para el manejo de datos avanzado y métodos financieros. Thank you so much.
By Juan M T V•
Jul 11, 2020
Really fun and complete, I learned so much even tho some assignments are challenging but it's totally worth it.
By Brenda G•
Aug 15, 2020
Charlie is an AMAZING instructor - I learned a lot, and I wouldn't have if it weren't for his teaching style!
By Hadiuzzaman•
May 20, 2020
Really very nice course. Too much challenging and especially instructor is too much responsive and helpful.