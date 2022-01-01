- Spreadsheet
- Microsoft Excel
- Problem Solving
- Project
- computing
- Data Management
- Real World
- Real-world projects
Everyday Excel Specialization
Learn Excel From Scratch to Expert. Starting from zero knowledge of Excel, you'll learn basic spreadsheet skills and apply them in to several exciting projects in the capstone "Projects" course.
Offered By
What you will learn
In this specialization, you'll learn a variety of Excel tools, techniques, and functions, which you'll apply to real-world, "open-ended" projects.
Navigating Excel, editing the worksheet (including inserting/deleting cells, columns, and rows), and cell formatting.
Expression entry and common Excel formulas (including logical functions, text functions, and financial functions).
Data management (sorting, filtering, consolidating, removing duplicates, data validation, and one-way lookups).
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In Part 3 (Projects), learners choose three "warm-up" projects (chosen from five potential projects), three intermediate projects (chosen from six potential projects), and three main projects (chosen from five potential projects). Thus, learners have liberty to tailor their experience through choice of projects. Screencasts are provided that show hints and previews for each project.
While helpful, no previous background nor experience with Excel is an absolute necessity to undertake this specialization.
While helpful, no previous background nor experience with Excel is an absolute necessity to undertake this specialization.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Everyday Excel, Part 1
"Everyday Excel, Part 1" is aimed at learners who are seeking to learn Excel from the ground up. No experience with Excel is necessary. While this course is meant for beginners of Excel, advanced users will undoubtedly pick up new skills and tools.
Everyday Excel, Part 2
"Everyday Excel, Part 2" is a continuation of the popular "Everyday Excel, Part 1". Building on concepts learned in the first course, you will continue to expand your knowledge of applications in Excel. This course is aimed at intermediate users, but even advanced users will pick up new skills and tools in Excel. By the end of this course, you will have the skills and tools to take on the project-based "Everyday Excel, Part 3 (Projects)".
Everyday Excel, Part 3 (Projects)
"Everyday Excel, Part 3 (Projects)" is a continuation of "Everyday Excel, Parts 1 and 2". It is a capstone, projects-based course in which you will apply what you've learned previously to more complex, somewhat open-ended projects (open-ended with respect to the fact that they can be solved in multiple ways).
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.