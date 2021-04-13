University of Colorado Boulder Logo

CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.

Active Optical Devices
Active Optical Devices Specialization

Advanced Business Analytics
Advanced Business Analytics Specialization

Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control
Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization

Algorithms for Battery Management Systems
Algorithms for Battery Management Systems Specialization

Animals and Society
Animals and Society Specialization

Anti-Racism
Anti-Racism Specialization

Arctic Climate, Environ. & Geographies of a Changing North
Arctic Climate, Environ. & Geographies of a Changing North Specialization

Biology Everywhere
Biology Everywhere Specialization

Caring for Others
Caring for Others Specialization

Data Mining Foundations and Practice
Data Mining Foundations and Practice Specialization

Data Science Foundations: Data Structures and Algorithms
Data Science Foundations: Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization

Data Science Foundations: Statistical Inference
Data Science Foundations: Statistical Inference Specialization

Data Science Methods for Quality Improvement
Data Science Methods for Quality Improvement Specialization

Databases for Data Scientists
Databases for Data Scientists Specialization

Developing Industrial Internet of Things
Developing Industrial Internet of Things Specialization

Digital Advertising Strategy
Digital Advertising Strategy Specialization

Effective Communication: Writing, Design, and Presentation
Effective Communication: Writing, Design, and Presentation Specialization

Embedded Interface Design
Embedded Interface Design Specialization

Embedding Sensors and Motors
Embedding Sensors and Motors Specialization

Everyday Excel
Everyday Excel Specialization

Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving
Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving Specialization

Exploring Our Responses to Climate Change
Exploring Our Responses to Climate Change Specialization

Expressway to Data Science: Essential Math
Expressway to Data Science: Essential Math Specialization

FPGA Design for Embedded Systems
FPGA Design for Embedded Systems Specialization

Fandom and Popular Culture in the Digital Age
Fandom and Popular Culture in the Digital Age Specialization

Graphic Design Elements for Non-Designers
Graphic Design Elements for Non-Designers Specialization

International Business
International Business Specialization

Introduction to Public Relations and the Media
Introduction to Public Relations and the Media Specialization

Leading Sustainable Community Transformation
Leading Sustainable Community Transformation Specialization

Machine Learning: Theory and Hands-on Practice with Python
Machine Learning: Theory and Hands-on Practice with Python Specialization

Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD
Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD Specialization

Mind and Machine
Mind and Machine Specialization

Modeling and Control of Power Electronics
Modeling and Control of Power Electronics Specialization

Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career
Musician’s Professional Toolbox: Your Portfolio Career Specialization

Optical Engineering
Optical Engineering Specialization

Power Electronics
Power Electronics Specialization

Quantum Mechanics for Engineers
Quantum Mechanics for Engineers Specialization

Real-Time Embedded Systems
Real-Time Embedded Systems Specialization

Renewable Energy
Renewable Energy Specialization

Semiconductor Devices
Semiconductor Devices Specialization

Spacecraft Dynamics and Control
Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization

Statistical Modeling for Data Science Applications
Statistical Modeling for Data Science Applications Specialization

Statistical Thermodynamics
Statistical Thermodynamics Specialization

Text Marketing Analytics
Text Marketing Analytics Specialization

The Teacher and Social and Emotional Learning (SEL)
The Teacher and Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialization

Vital Skills for Data Science
Vital Skills for Data Science Specialization

Al Pisano

Al Pisano

Lecturer
Computer Science
Alan Lester

Alan Lester

Lecturer
Geological Sciences and Continuing Education
Alan Paradise

Alan Paradise

Teaching Professor
Computer Science
Alex Fosdick

Alex Fosdick

Instructor
Electrical, Computer, and Energy Engineering
Anne Dougherty

Anne Dougherty

Senior Instructor and Teaching Professor
Applied Mathematics
Anne U. Gold

Anne U. Gold

Senior Associate Scientist and Director CIRES Education & Outreach Program
Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences
Ben Kirshner

Ben Kirshner

Professor of Learning Sciences and Human Development
School of Education, University of Colorado Boulder
Benjamin Spriggs

Benjamin Spriggs

Lecturer and Scholar of Engineering Practice
Electrical, Computer, and Energy Engineering
Bobby Schnabel

Bobby Schnabel

Professor of Computer Science
Department of Computer Science
Brad McLain

Brad McLain

Research Scientist, Co-Director Experiential Science Education Research Collaborative, University of Colorado, Boulder
Center for STEM Learning
Brian Zaharatos

Brian Zaharatos

Director, Professional Master’s Degree in Applied Mathematics
Department of Applied Mathematics
Brianna J. Tomlinson

Brianna J. Tomlinson

Ph.D. Candidate
Georgia Tech - School of Interactive Computing
Bruce Montgomery, PhD, PMP

Bruce Montgomery, PhD, PMP

Sr. Instructor
Electrical, Computer, and Energy Engineering
Bruce N. Walker

Bruce N. Walker

Professor
Psychology & Interactive Computing
Charlie Nuttelman

Charlie Nuttelman

Senior Instructor
Chemical and Biological Engineering
Chris J. Vargo

Chris J. Vargo

Assistant Professor
College of Media, Communication and Information
Christopher Haynes

Christopher Haynes

Clayton Lewis

Clayton Lewis

Professor
Department of Computer Science
Dan Liston

Dan Liston

Professor
School of Education, University of Colorado Boulder
Dan Zhang

Dan Zhang

Professor
Leeds School of Business
Danielle Szafir

Danielle Szafir

Assistant Professor
ATLAS Institute and Computer Science
Daryl Maeda

Daryl Maeda

Associate Professor of Ethnic Studies, Associate Dean for Student Success in the Colleage of Arts and Sciences
Ethnic Studies
David Glimp

David Glimp

Associate Professor
English
David Quigley

David Quigley

Research Associate
Cognitive Science
David Sluiter

David Sluiter

Professor Adjunct
Electrical, Computer, and Energy Engineering
David Torgerson

David Torgerson

Instructor
David Underwood

David Underwood

Media Teaching Consultant
University of Colorado Boulder
Di Wu

Di Wu

Instructor
Data Science
Don Grant

Don Grant

Professor
Sociology
Donna Mejia

Donna Mejia

Associate Professor of Dance, Director of Graduate Studies in Dance
Dance
Douglas Duncan

Douglas Duncan

Astronomer, Director, Fiske Planetarium
Astrophysical & Planetary Sciences
Dr. Katherine R. Amato

Dr. Katherine R. Amato

Postdoctoral Research Associate
Department of Anthropology, BioFrontiers Institute
Dr. Jane Goodall, Ph.D., DBE

Dr. Jane Goodall, Ph.D., DBE

Founder, the Jane Goodall Institute
the Jane Goodall Institute
Dr. Robert Erickson

Dr. Robert Erickson

Professor
Electrical, Computer, and Energy Engineering
Dr. Dragan Maksimovic

Dr. Dragan Maksimovic

Charles V. Schelke Endowed Professor
Electrical, Computer and Energy Engineering
Dr. Jessica L. Metcalf

Dr. Jessica L. Metcalf

Senior Research Associate
BioFrontiers Institute
Dr. Matthew Shupe

Dr. Matthew Shupe

Senior Research Scientist
Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) at the University of Colorado Boulder and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
Edwige Simon

Edwige Simon

Faculty Director of the Language Teaching with Technology Graduate Certificate
Emily Moore

Emily Moore

Director of Research and Accessibility, PhET Interactive Simulations
Department of Physics
Emily Claire Price

Emily Claire Price

Instructor
School of Education, University of Colorado Boulder
Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon

Former Managing Director, Western Water Assessment
University of Colorado Boulder
Erin Viera-Orr

Erin Viera-Orr

Vice President, Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots
the Jane Goodall Institute
Erin Willis

Erin Willis

Associate Professor
College of Media, Communication and Information
Geena Kim

Geena Kim

Assistant Teaching Professor
Computer Science
Hanspeter Schaub

Hanspeter Schaub

Glenn L. Murphy Chair in Engineering, Professor
Department of Aerospace Engineering Sciences
Harsha Gangadharbatla

Harsha Gangadharbatla

Associate Professor
Advertising, Public Relations and Media Design
Hope Martinez

Hope Martinez

Youth Leadership Council Manager, Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots
the Jane Goodall Institute
Howard Kramer

Howard Kramer

Accessibility Specialist
OIT
Ioana Fleming

Ioana Fleming

Associate Teaching Professor and Chair of Undergraduate Education
Computer Science
James Bird

James Bird

Instructor
Data Science & Applied Mathematics
James Zweighaft

James Zweighaft

Instructor
Electrical, Computer & Energy Engineering
Jane Wall

Jane Wall

Faculty Director of Data Science Programs
Data Science Programs
Jay Mendelson

Jay Mendelson

Instructor
Electrical, Computer & Energy Engineering
Jeffrey Nytch

Jeffrey Nytch

Director of the Entrepreneurship Center for Music
College of Music
Jem Corcoran

Jem Corcoran

Associate Professor
Applied Mathematics
Jennifer

Jennifer

Ho
Ethnic Studies
Joel Hartter

Joel Hartter

Associate Professor and Faculty Director MENV
Masters of the Environment
John W. Daily

John W. Daily

Professor
Mechanical Engineering
Jonathan O'Brien

Jonathan O'Brien

Instructor
Anthropology
Joseph Casola

Joseph Casola

Instructor
Masters of the Environment
Juliet Gopinath

Juliet Gopinath

Associate Professor
Electrical, Computer, and Energy Engineering
June Gruber

June Gruber

Associate Professor
Psychology and Neuroscience
Kent Hutchison

Kent Hutchison

Professor
Department of Psychology and Neuroscience
Kevin Rich

Kevin Rich

Associate Professor
Theater & Dance
Leslie Irvine

Leslie Irvine

Professor
Sociology
Lori Poole

Lori Poole

Instructor
College of Media, Communication and Information
Manuel Laguna

Manuel Laguna

Professor
Leeds School of Business
Mark C. Serreze

Mark C. Serreze

Distinguished Professor of Geography and Director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center
Department of Geography
Mathias Nordvig

Mathias Nordvig

Teaching Assistant Professor
Nordic Program, Department of Germanic and Slavic Languages and Literature
Matthew A. Koschmann, PhD

Matthew A. Koschmann, PhD

Associate Professor
Department of Communication
Melanie Peffer

Melanie Peffer

Research Faculty
Michael J. Readey, Ph.D.

Michael J. Readey, Ph.D.

W. Edwards Deming Professor of Management & Associate Faculty Director of Graduate Education
College of Engineering & Applied Science
Mike Barinek

Mike Barinek

Lecturer
Computer Science
Mistia Zuckerman

Mistia Zuckerman

Paul Komor

Paul Komor

Research Faculty
Energy Institute
Professor William Kuskin

Professor William Kuskin

Professor
Department of English, University of Colorado Boulder
Qin (Christine) Lv

Qin (Christine) Lv

Associate Professor
Computer Science
Randy Testa

Randy Testa

Associate Director PreK-16 Programs
Harvard Graduate School of Education
Rob Knight

Rob Knight

Professor
Pediatrics and Computer Science & Engineering. Director, Center for Microbiome Innovation, University of California, San Diego
Robert McLeod

Robert McLeod

Professor
Electrical, Computer and Energy Engineering
Robert Mazzeo, Ph.D.

Robert Mazzeo, Ph.D.

Associate Professor
Department of Integrative Physiology
Sam Siewert

Sam Siewert

Associate Professor Adjunct
Electrical, Computer, and Energy Engineering
Scott Bradley

Scott Bradley

Senior Engineer
Medill School of Journalism
Shawn

Shawn

O'Neal
Ethnic Studies
Shelley Knuth

Shelley Knuth

Associate Director of User Services
Research Computing, University of Colorado Boulder
Sona Dimidjian

Sona Dimidjian

Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, Director of the Renée Crown Wellness Institute
Psychology and Neuroscience
Sriram Sankaranarayanan

Sriram Sankaranarayanan

Professor
Department of Computer Science
Stephen R. Lawrence

Stephen R. Lawrence

Associate Professor Emeritus
Leeds School of Business
Thomas Hauser

Thomas Hauser

Director of Research Computing
Research Computing
Timothy Scherr

Timothy Scherr

Senior Instructor and Professor of Engineering Practice
Electrical, Computer, and Energy Engineering
Tracy Jennings

Tracy Jennings

Senior Instructor
Organizational Leadership and Information Analytics Division
Tyson Gern

Tyson Gern

Lecturer
Computer Science
Wendy Martin

Wendy Martin

W. Edwards Deming Professor of Management
Engineering Management Program
Wounjhang Park

Wounjhang Park

Professor
Electrical, Computer, and Energy Engineering
