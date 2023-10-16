This course gives an introduction to the biology and biochemistry necessary to understand genetic circuits. It starts by providing an engineering viewpoint on genetic circuit design and a review of cells and their structure. The second module introduces genetic parts and the importance of standards followed by a discussion of genetic devices used within circuit design. The last two modules cover experimental techniques and construction methods and principles applied during the design process.
Engineering Genetic Circuits: Design
Identify the different types of cells, their components, and structure.
Discover the underlying structure of devices and their connection to genetic parts.
Contrast different experimental techniques used in genetic construction.
Evaluate the different principles used in genetic circuit design.
9 quizzes, 1 assignment
This week gives a brief introduction to the biology and biochemistry necessary to understand genetic circuits. The material covered is only a basic overview, since it is usually the topic of whole courses. It should, however, give the grounding necessary to begin studying the modeling, analysis, and design of genetic circuits.
8 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 assignment
This week highlights the importance of standards in synthetic biology as an engineering discipline. Furthermore, the week introduces genetic parts - the basic building used to construct genetic circuits.
17 videos10 readings3 quizzes
This week introduces genetic devices, the aggregation of multiple genetic parts. Basic rules for composing, as well as different types of devices, are introduced, as well.
11 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 peer review
This week introduces techniques used to construct a genetic circuit. This includes commonly used methods like polymerase chain reaction for cloning and DNA assembly methods. Finally, construction methods to assemble different genetic parts are presented.
7 videos7 readings1 quiz1 peer review
This week introduces practical challenges in realizing genetic circuit designs.
5 videos2 readings1 quiz
