University of Colorado Boulder
Engineering Genetic Circuits: Design
University of Colorado Boulder

Engineering Genetic Circuits: Design

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Chris Myers

Instructor: Chris Myers

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

19 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify the different types of cells, their components, and structure.

  • Discover the underlying structure of devices and their connection to genetic parts.

  • Contrast different experimental techniques used in genetic construction.

  • Evaluate the different principles used in genetic circuit design.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

9 quizzes, 1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

This week gives a brief introduction to the biology and biochemistry necessary to understand genetic circuits. The material covered is only a basic overview, since it is usually the topic of whole courses. It should, however, give the grounding necessary to begin studying the modeling, analysis, and design of genetic circuits.

What's included

8 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 assignment

This week highlights the importance of standards in synthetic biology as an engineering discipline. Furthermore, the week introduces genetic parts - the basic building used to construct genetic circuits.

What's included

17 videos10 readings3 quizzes

This week introduces genetic devices, the aggregation of multiple genetic parts. Basic rules for composing, as well as different types of devices, are introduced, as well.

What's included

11 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 peer review

This week introduces techniques used to construct a genetic circuit. This includes commonly used methods like polymerase chain reaction for cloning and DNA assembly methods. Finally, construction methods to assemble different genetic parts are presented.

What's included

7 videos7 readings1 quiz1 peer review

This week introduces practical challenges in realizing genetic circuit designs.

What's included

5 videos2 readings1 quiz

Instructor

Chris Myers
University of Colorado Boulder
2 Courses1,399 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Recommended if you're interested in Electrical Engineering

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions