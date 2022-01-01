University of California San Diego
Biotechnology is the use of living organisms or other biological systems to manufacture foods, drinks, drugs, or products for environmental management. One centuries-old example of Biotechnology is the use of fermentation to make items for consumption such as cheese, beer, and bread.
In more modern use, Biotechnology helps to treat disease and reduce harm to the environment. Applications of Biotechnology include use of bioreactors in manufacturing; microorganisms to degrade oil slicks or organic waste; and genetically engineered bacteria to produce human hormones. As the threat of climate change grows greater, learning Biotechnology is an important way to gain the skills and knowledge to address the increasing need for renewable energy and sustainable manufacturing.
There are many rewarding careers in Biotechnology at all levels of education. Some of them include Biochemist, Bioinformatician, Biophysicist, Biomedical Engineer, Pharmaceutical Sales, Laboratory Technician, Research Associate, Clinical Researcher, Crime Lab Technician, Environmental Engineer, Quality Control Analyst, Senior Research Scientist, and many other roles in science, healthcare, sales, and marketing.
Learners who study Biotechnology through Coursera can review the biological systems and technologies that serve as a basis for Biotechnology research. This material is delivered through lectures, as well as input from industry professionals working in the Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, and Biofuels industries.
Successful learners are able to understand the principles and role of bioprocessing and biochemical engineering in industrial Biotechnology; explain the diversity of synthetic biology applications; discuss the different ethical and regulatory/governance challenges involved in Biotechnology research; and give examples of industrial biotechnology products, processes, and applications in healthcare, agriculture, fine chemicals, energy, and the environment.
A background in biology—either through high school and postsecondary courses or work experience—can be helpful if you want to study biotechnology. Experience working in a lab or research institution, especially in biotechnology or a related field, can be helpful too. Other fields that can help you better understand your biotechnology studies might include medicine, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, textiles pharmacology, energy production, and natural sciences. Previous studies or hands-on fieldwork in biochemistry, chemistry, chemical engineering, embryology, genetics, molecular biology, cell biology, and robotics can also be beneficial. Any type of general scientific experience may help you better understand any projects you complete while studying biotechnology.
As with any scientific field of study or career, a knack for scientific thought is a must if you want to enter the field of biotechnology. You'll need to be organized and detail-oriented as you work in the lab or the field and keep track of your findings.Communication skills are a must, both written and oral. You should be good at managing your time, especially while you work, and you'll need to be a good problem solver. The role requires plenty of troubleshooting. In some cases, you may find yourself in a role of management, whether you're managing other people, a budget, or a project.
Biotechnology is right for you if you have an interest in science and how it can help the world around you. After all, the ultimate goal of the biotechnology field is to make developments that will help humanity, whether that involves creating vaccines from viruses, engineering crops that withstand the elements, producing consumer products, or searching for alternatives to traditional energy sources. You'll more than likely spend much of your time working in a lab, experimenting and recording your findings. You'll also need to be a good researcher, as you'll spend your career as a lifelong learner.