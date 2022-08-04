Bioprocesses make use of microorganisms, animal cells, or enzymes to manufacture new products or complete a chemical transformation. Since ancient days, humans have been using microorganisms to transform biological materials for the production of alcoholic beverages and other fermented foods. Since then, bioprocesses have been developed for an enormous range of commercial products, from relatively cheap products such as organic solvents and industrial alcohol, to expensive specialty chemicals such as therapeutic proteins, antibiotics, and vaccines. Nowadays, the development of bioprocesses is an essential part of a large number of chemical, food, and pharmaceutical industries.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1 - Fundamentals of Microbial Bioreaction Design
Module 2 - Mass Balances and Kinetics
Module 3 - Upstream Processing
Module 4 - Bioreactor Engineering
