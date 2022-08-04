About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Technical University of Denmark (DTU)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Module 1 - Fundamentals of Microbial Bioreaction Design

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Module 2 - Mass Balances and Kinetics

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Module 3 - Upstream Processing

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Module 4 - Bioreactor Engineering

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder