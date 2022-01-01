About this Specialization

The courses in this specialization can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5385-5387, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. Enroll here. In this specialization, you will engage the vast array of technologies that can be used to build an industrial internet of things deployment. You'll encounter market sizes and opportunities, operating systems, networking concepts, many security topics, how to plan, staff and execute a project plan, sensors, file systems and how storage devices work, machine learning and big data analytics, an introduction to SystemC, techniques for debugging deeply embedded systems, promoting technical ideas within a company and learning from failures. In addition, students will learn several key business concepts important for engineers to understand, like CapEx (capital expenditure) for buying a piece of lab equipment and OpEx (operational expense) for rent, utilities and employee salaries.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Industrial IoT Markets and Security

Project Planning and Machine Learning

Modeling and Debugging Embedded Systems

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This specialization is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder.
