Developing Industrial Internet of Things Specialization
Engage the Technology that Drives Industrial IoT. Master the key skills required to be employed in the Industrial Internet of Things space
Offered By
What you will learn
Understand the various market segments and the potential revenue opportunities in each market segment
Plan for and develop a solid security approach to keep advisories from hacking an IIoT system
Staff a project and then plan and execute a product schedule
What Industry 4.0 is and what factors have enabled the IIoT.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this Specialization, you will complete 2 projects. The first gives you hands-on experience with computer security. The second is a product tear-down which provides key insights into how products are built. As part of this second project, you will build a bill of materials, sometimes known as a BOM.
Aimed at working engineers in embedded systems for the Industrial IoT, background in BSEE, computer architecture, python, and C/C++ is useful.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
Hands-on Project
Earn a Certificate
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Industrial IoT Markets and Security
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5385, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Project Planning and Machine Learning
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5386, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Modeling and Debugging Embedded Systems
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5387, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
