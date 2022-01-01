University of Colorado Boulder
Somewhat akin to a digital nesting doll, an embedded system is a small computer system with its own processor, input/output devices and memory that has a specific function inside a larger machine or electronic device. Think of a digital calculator. It has a keypad (input) where you type in your equation, a processor that figures out the equation and an LCD screen to show the answer (output) it came up with. That’s just one simple example, and embedded systems are present in devices that range from basic, like digital watches, to highly complex, like hybrid cars and MRI machines.
If you have a passion for building tools that solve problems and meet needs or you find innovation irresistible, learning about embedded systems can help you explore your curiosity and put your goals to work. Tackling the task of making everyday products — from toasters to TVs — smarter starts by learning how to build and program embedded systems, which help control different devices in surprising ways. And if you’re searching for a career that lets you get hands on with everything from programming to design, studying embedded systems may be your ideal path towards a fulfilling future.
You can put your skills and knowledge of embedded systems to work right away as an embedded systems engineer. This career involves every step along the pipeline of creating an embedded system, from design and development to production, testing and even maintenance. You might work primarily with software that allows you to build instructions for creating your designs, or, if your writing skills are top-notch, you could focus on creating technical documentation that helps others use and repair the products that incorporate your embedded systems. You’ll want to boost your fluency in the latest system technologies no matter which area of embedded systems engineering you focus on, and taking online courses is an excellent way to make and maintain this progress.
Online courses in embedded systems help you get firsthand experience working with coding, software configuration and even microcontrollers as well as learn how to integrate motors and their software into hardware as part of designing and building consumer products. Develop, hone and synthesize this information with online learning for real-world applications that can propel you forward in a career or help you pursue new knowledge in the quest for personal development. Whether you’re interested in job enrichment or you’re looking to earn credits for college courses, online classes in embedded systems can help you achieve these goals while offering the flexibility you need in an environment — and at a pace — that helps you focus.