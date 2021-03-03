About this Course

Intermediate Level

Some math (reading plots, arithmetic, and algebra) is required in the course. Recommended to have experience with embedded systems (e.g. Arduino).

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The basics of a machine learning system

  • How to deploy a machine learning model to a microcontroller

  • How to use machine learning to make decisions and predictions in an embedded system

Skills you will gain

  • Arduino
  • Machine Learning
  • Embedded System Design
  • Microcontroller
  • Computer Programming
Intermediate Level

Some math (reading plots, arithmetic, and algebra) is required in the course. Recommended to have experience with embedded systems (e.g. Arduino).

Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction to Machine Learning

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 107 min), 14 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Introduction to Neural Networks

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 77 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Audio classification and Keyword Spotting

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 75 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO EMBEDDED MACHINE LEARNING

Frequently Asked Questions

