Intermediate Level

Some math (reading plots, arithmetic, and algebra) is required in the course. Experience with the Python is recommended to complete the projects.

What you will learn

  • How to train and develop an image classification system using machine learning

  • How to train and develop an object detection system using machine learning

  • How to deploy a machine learning model to a microcontroller

Skills you will gain

  • Machine Learning
  • Python Programming
  • Microcontroller
  • Embedded System Development
  • Computer Programming
Intermediate Level

Some math (reading plots, arithmetic, and algebra) is required in the course. Experience with the Python is recommended to complete the projects.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 hours to complete

Image Classification

11 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 185 min), 14 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

11 hours to complete

Convolutional Neural Networks

11 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 114 min), 13 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Object Detection

9 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 109 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes

