Chevron Left
Back to Computer Vision with Embedded Machine Learning

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Computer Vision with Embedded Machine Learning by Edge Impulse

4.7
stars
41 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

Computer vision (CV) is a fascinating field of study that attempts to automate the process of assigning meaning to digital images or videos. In other words, we are helping computers see and understand the world around us! A number of machine learning (ML) algorithms and techniques can be used to accomplish CV tasks, and as ML becomes faster and more efficient, we can deploy these techniques to embedded systems. This course, offered by a partnership among Edge Impulse, OpenMV, Seeed Studio, and the TinyML Foundation, will give you an understanding of how deep learning with neural networks can be used to classify images and detect objects in images and videos. You will have the opportunity to deploy these machine learning models to embedded systems, which is known as embedded machine learning or TinyML. Familiarity with the Python programming language and basic ML concepts (such as neural networks, training, inference, and evaluation) is advised to understand some topics as well as complete the projects. Some math (reading plots, arithmetic, algebra) is also required for quizzes and projects. If you have not done so already, taking the "Introduction to Embedded Machine Learning" course is recommended. This course covers the concepts and vocabulary necessary to understand how convolutional neural networks (CNNs) operate, and it covers how to use them to classify images and detect objects. The hands-on projects will give you the opportunity to train your own CNNs and deploy them to a microcontroller and/or single board computer....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Computer Vision with Embedded Machine Learning

By Michal L

Sep 24, 2021

Great course, Shawn always explains things in a clear and engaging way, with a strong focus on the application of the concepts. I'm definitely looking forward to more courses on embedded ML!

By Julian L

Sep 24, 2021

It´s a great Course . Thanks

By Soren L

Jan 9, 2022

Great Introduction to CV with EML!

By Latif U K

Apr 3, 2022

excellent

By mauro g

Feb 28, 2022

Nice course, updated info and correct topics depth. I would like that the videos were shorter, I mean split them in several parts. This was maybe the main obstacle. You can develop the project if you want or just pass the grading tests.

By Ralph Y

Oct 24, 2021

Helped understand new concepts

By Irving A

Mar 7, 2022

Excelente

By azadeh g

May 27, 2022

i​t was a good course to get familiar with machine vision, image classification and object detection concepts. however, I guess it is not the best choice if you don't have access to Edge Impulse, Open MV, and Rapberry Pi, as most simulations and projects need them (as it is clear with the name of the course and partners). Maybe it wuld be bettet to be highlighted more clearly in the description.) Besides I think module 1 and 2 covering the basic ML concepts could be shorter and the last module on Object Detection needed more explanations and details. However, thanks for the course I learnt a lot.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder