By Michal L•
Sep 24, 2021
Great course, Shawn always explains things in a clear and engaging way, with a strong focus on the application of the concepts. I'm definitely looking forward to more courses on embedded ML!
By Julian L•
Sep 24, 2021
It´s a great Course . Thanks
By Soren L•
Jan 9, 2022
Great Introduction to CV with EML!
By Latif U K•
Apr 3, 2022
excellent
By mauro g•
Feb 28, 2022
Nice course, updated info and correct topics depth. I would like that the videos were shorter, I mean split them in several parts. This was maybe the main obstacle. You can develop the project if you want or just pass the grading tests.
By Ralph Y•
Oct 24, 2021
Helped understand new concepts
By Irving A•
Mar 7, 2022
Excelente
By azadeh g•
May 27, 2022
it was a good course to get familiar with machine vision, image classification and object detection concepts. however, I guess it is not the best choice if you don't have access to Edge Impulse, Open MV, and Rapberry Pi, as most simulations and projects need them (as it is clear with the name of the course and partners). Maybe it wuld be bettet to be highlighted more clearly in the description.) Besides I think module 1 and 2 covering the basic ML concepts could be shorter and the last module on Object Detection needed more explanations and details. However, thanks for the course I learnt a lot.