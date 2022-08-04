In the second course of the Computer Vision for Engineering and Science specialization, you will perform two of the most common computer vision tasks: classifying images and detecting objects. You will apply the entire machine learning workflow, from preparing your data to evaluating your results. By the end of this course, you’ll train machine learning models to classify images of street signs and detect material defects.
This course is part of the Computer Vision for Engineering and Science Specialization
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
If you are new to image data, it’s recommended to first complete the Image Processing for Engineering and Science specialization.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- image classification
- Predictive Modelling
- Machine Learning
- Object Detection
- Computer Vision
Instructors
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Image Classification with Machine Learning
3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Image Classification Using Bag of Features
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Evaluating Classification Models
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 25 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Object Detection with Machine Learning
4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
About the Computer Vision for Engineering and Science Specialization
