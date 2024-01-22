Starting with zero deep learning knowledge, this foundational course will guide you to effectively train cutting-edge models for image classification purposes. From analyzing medical images to recognizing traffic signs, classification is important for many applications. Classification models also serve as the backbone for more complicated object detection models. Through hands-on projects, you will train and evaluate models to classify street signs and identify the letters of American Sign Language. By completing this course, you will develop a strong foundation in deep learning for image analysis and will be equipped with the skills to tackle real-world computer vision challenges.
Introduction to Deep Learning for Computer Vision
This course is part of Deep Learning for Computer Vision Specialization
Taught in English
Course
Develop a strong foundation in deep learning for image analysis
Retrain common models like GoogLeNet and ResNet for specific applications
Investigate model behavior to identify errors, determine potential fixes, and improve model performance
Complete a real-world project to practice the entire deep learning workflow
January 2024
There are 4 modules in this course
Learn the key components of convolutional neural networks and train a simple classification model
5 videos6 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Retraining networks with new data is the most common way to apply deep learning in industry. In this module, you'll retrain common networks, set appropriate values for training options, and compare results from different models.
4 videos5 readings3 quizzes
Explaining how models make predictions is increasingly important. In this module, you'll use confidence scores and visualizations to determine what regions of an image the model is using to make predictions. You'll also identify common errors and adjust training options to improve performance.
2 videos2 readings2 quizzes
Apply your new skills to a final project.
2 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 plugin
