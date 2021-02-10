About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques Specialization
Intermediate Level
  • Basic calculus, linear algebra, stats
  • Knowledge of AI, deep learning
  • Experience with Python, TF/Keras/PyTorch framework, decorator, context manager
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Salience
  • Image Segmentation
  • Model Interpretability
  • Class Activation Maps
  • TensorFlow Object Detection API
Instructors

Offered by

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Introduction to Computer Vision

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Object Detection

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 45 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Image Segmentation

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Visualization and Interpretability

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

About the TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques Specialization

TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques

