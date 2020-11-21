About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques Specialization
Intermediate Level
  • Basic calculus, linear algebra, stats
  • Knowledge of AI, deep learning
  • Experience with Python, TF/Keras/PyTorch framework, decorator, context manager
Approx. 37 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Functional API
  • Custom Layers
  • Custom and Exotic Models with Functional API
  • Custom Loss Functions
English

Instructors

Offered by

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 hours to complete

Functional APIs

10 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Custom Loss Functions

8 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Custom Layers

8 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Custom Models

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques Specialization

TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques

